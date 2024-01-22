10 best Nintendo Switch games to look out for in 2024

This is going to be a huge year for Nintendo, if the persistent rumours are to be believed, with the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it ends up being called) seemingly on the way.

Still, the original Nintendo Switch is going as strong as ever, coming off the back of a simply jaw-dropping 2023 for gaming releases.

If you're a proud Switch owner wondering what the year holds in terms of games, look no further – we've gathered 10 upcoming games you should be excited about.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Release date: 14 February 2024

Three absolutely beloved (and hugely influential) action platformers are returning to modern systems this year – Lara Croft's first three games.

Expect carefully updated visuals that preserve the original games' character, and the ability to toggle new settings on and off if you want a purer old-school experience.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Release date: 16 February 2024

Nintendo has started to really mine its old library of games in the last few years with lovely remakes, and there's another one around the corner.

Mario vs Donkey Kong will offer up a characterful platformer-slash-puzzler that delighted players years ago and promises to do the same again.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Release date: 29 February 2024

You might be noticing a theme – the early stages of 2024 are full of remasters for the Switch, but we couldn't ignore this one.

A re-release of one of our favourite retro shooters, Dark Forces is a must-play as one of the earliest truly great Star Wars games, and should be right at home on the Switch.

Unicorn Overlord

Release date: 8 March 2024

Sega brings us a new strategy RPG from the minds at Vanillaware, and while it won't be for everyone, expect this to find a passionate fanbase.

With a winding story and loads of characters to meet, plus deep strategic options, it should be a slow burn.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Release date: 22 March 2024

Peach is finally getting her first standalone game of the Switch era, and while it's been years in the making it looks fresh and fun.

It looks like it will be a side-scroller, but with loads of different themes and costumes changing how Peach controls and plays depending on the level and section.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Release date: 23 April 2024

This looks like a fast-paced and original new entry into the storied Metroidvania genre, with quick movement and plenty of traversal options.

You'll control the elemental powers of ice and fire as you explore a vibrant world in an attempt to revive your father, stolen by the God of the Dead.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Release date: 2024

Who doesn't love Paper Mario? Another entry in the slow series of Mario role-playing games that Nintendo periodically releases, The Thousand-Year Door is a fan favourite.

It's getting re-released on Switch with some welcome graphical upgrades and will bring a witty, quirky adventure to a whole new generation of gamers.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Release date: Summer 2024

We promise, this is the last remaster on our list – but Luigi's Mansion 2 is one of those games that landed on the Wii U and deservedly needs to resurface on the Switch where more people can actually play it.

It's a lovely family-friendly adventure and the perfect chaser if you enjoyed Luigi's Mansion 3 a few years back.

Planet of Lana

Release date: 2024

This lovely adventure puzzler is a side-scroller with a simply gorgeous art style and some real narrative ambition.

It tells a nice story without dialogue and is nice and short, too, so a perfect option if you're looking for a good quick experience on Switch later this year.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Release date: 2024

This may be the third year in a row that we've been convinced Silksong will arrive soon, but given Microsoft said it would be out on Xbox in 2023 it has to be around the corner now.

The long-awaited Hollow Knight sequel should bring more incredible platforming and a new, detailed world of underground areas to explore.