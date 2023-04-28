The Sony Xperia 1 V might be coming soon – it sounds like a top Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of the best Android phones on the market, one handset you might not jump to is the Sony Xperia 1 IV. The Sony flagship handset packs in a decent spec sheet, with particular focus on the brands' other expertise in cameras and audio.

All of that tech commands a premium price, though. In the UK, it's more expensive than the base models of both the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Now, details have emerged of a launch date for its successor, the Sony Xperia 1 V. According to a teaser video, there's a new Xperia product launch taking place on the 11th of May – just one day after the Google I/O event which should see the launch of the Google Pixel Fold and the Google Pixel 7a.

While it doesn't explicitly state that the new phone is coming, accompanying text alluded to it being the device in question. It sounds like a solid upgrade, too.

According to leaked specs, the Xperia 1 V will take on the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. That should help with some of the overheating issues that the previous generation had, thanks to the added efficiency of the chipset.

Rumours also suggest it should get bumped up to 16GB of RAM. That should help it tear through multiple tasks with ease, and the combination of a monumental amount of RAM and that chip should ensure a proper premium experience.

The camera is also said to get a boost, with the ultrawide sensor getting bumped up to a 48MP unit. Other cameras are said to feature the same megapixel specs, though it's not clear if they are the exact same sensors.

Personally, I'm excited for this. The Xperia range has never quite picked up traction like other handsets, but it's certainly not for want of trying. With a new processor and some refinement, this handset could be deserving of anyone's hard-earned cash. With just under two weeks until the unveiling, there's not long to wait for this one.