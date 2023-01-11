The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

If you're a fan of Samsung's middle model – buy one, quick!

By Sam Cross
The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is set to be unveiled in just three weeks time, and rumours are flying about what may be in-store. So far, the headline feature seems to be a 200MP camera on the Ultra variant, and an upgrade to the Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

One thing that looks pretty certain, though, is that it will be a three model line-up. That's not uncommon for Samsung, with the S-series having three main models since the Samsung Galaxy S20. But it could be the last time we see it. 

According to Korean media outlet, The Elec (opens in new tab), early development plans are already in place for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but not for a Plus variant. The Elec have a good reputation when it comes to Samsung leaks, which gives the rumour some extra credence.

But why would Samsung stop making the Plus? According to Ice Universe (opens in new tab) – another source with a top track record for Samsung news – it could be down to poor sales performance. According to Ice, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus accounts for just 17% of overall sales for the Galaxy range.

Granted, that's on the low side, but I don't think it's low enough to can it altogether. Particularly this year, where the race for best Android phone is hotter than ever. Many of the competitors – like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the OnePlus 11 and the Vivo X90 Pro+ – seem to sit side-by-side with the Plus model in terms of size and price.

If those who would usually purchase a Plus model don't have the option, they're faced with a choice between a competitor, or a substantial upcharge to get hold of the Ultra. And I don't know many who would stick with Samsung in that scenario.

