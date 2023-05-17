The North Face’s new Enchanted Trail Collection adds a pop of colour to running essentials

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The running season is officially upon us, and what better way to celebrate it than with a brand-new collection from The North Face? After the success of The North Face Summit Vectiv 2.0 Pro, which cropped up on many trail shoe roundups, including our best trail running shoe guide, the outdoor brand has treated us once again, this time with the launch of their exciting new Enchanted Trail Collection.

Inspired by the desert, the new collection sees five of The North Face’s running essentials given a fresh new look, as they’ve been revamped in bright, tropical colourways. Three of the brand’s most technical shoes have also been included in the collection and finished in new energetic prints to help you stand out during your runs.

(Image credit: The North Face)

First up of the five items is the Limitless Run Shorts (opens in new tab). A comfortable companion to see you through your run with an adjustable waistband and available in four new bright colours. The blue coral is particularly nice if you’re after something a little bolder from your bland black running shorts, but is still versatile.

The Run Wind Jacket (opens in new tab) also looks very cool with its tropical print pattern, and I can see this being an extremely popular item within the collection, not just with runners but those who just love The North Face’s style.

The bucket hat, again, I think will be similar to the jacket, and I won’t be surprised if it makes a debut at a few festivals. It’s available in either the same tropical print pattern as the jacket or a bright electric blue and is made from sweat-wicking material, and is water repellent.

Last but not least is the run belt in retro orange (opens in new tab), which is a game changer, and if you don’t own one, you definitely should consider it. Shoes that have also been injected with an energetic print include the Summit VECTIV Pro (opens in new tab), VECTIV Infinite 2 (opens in new tab), VECTIV Eminus (opens in new tab), all of which are ideal for outdoor running and will help you firmly stand out on your trails.

Explore the whole collection at The North Face (opens in new tab) today.