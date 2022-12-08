The North Face's Neon Collection is bold, and not just for the sake of it

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The 'It's More Than a Jacket' campaign was launched a couple of months ago, breathing new life into many of The North Face's best down jackets and most iconic outwear pieces, including the Nuptse, Himalayan Down Parka, Denali and more. The new Neon Collection is the final chapter of this campaign. It's bold, but not just for style purposes.

The campaign introduced six new collections paying homage to the brand’s DNA, drawing inspiration from The North Face rich past to "inspire and enable exploration in the future", featuring construction choices designed to minimise waste while creating products that can be more easily disassembled and recycled at the end of their useful lives. Each product is based on a design approach that prevents waste and pollution, keeps products and materials in use and helps regenerate natural systems.

Better still, The North Face aims to also offer an easy solution to recycle its old clothes. Once the product has reached the end of its life, the brand provides an easy solution for customers to recycle their used apparel and footwear through the Clothes The Loop program. It's said to enable consumers to recycle unwanted apparel, footwear and equipment in any condition from The North Face simply by dropping it off in-store.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Inspired by the need to be seen in the mountains, a means of survival when you cannot be heard, the new Neon Collection has taken the products and made them bold. Featuring iconic pieces made from 100% recycled fabrics, the Neon Collection aims to "guide us towards a more sustainable future", The North Face says.

From the Himalayan Down Parka to the Nuptse Short Jacket and the Denali Jacket, the Neon Icons collection is built on vibrant, vivid colourways - Acoustic Blue, Brilliant Coral, and Chlorophyll Green. These outerwear pieces embody The North Face’s belief that "woven into every thread are the places you go, the people you find and the moments you never forget." Wherever you go, you'll be able to go boldly wearing the Neon Collection Jackets.

The Neon Collection is available to purchase from 6 December directly from The North Face (opens in new tab) and in select The North Face stores. Read more about the brand's sustainability efforts here (opens in new tab). Browse T3's best winter coat and best waterproof jacket guides for more info about these durable outdoor garments.