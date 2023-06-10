The North Face launches new outdoor collection for casual explorers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There is something inherently visceral about discovering the Great Outdoors; no wonder wanting to be an explorer is probably the most popular childhood dream job, right after astronauts and firefighters. And with the latest collection from The North Face, you can relive your childhood fantasies of trekking without aim and experiencing the beauty of nature for the sake of it.

Summer Exploration is an "ode to everyone dreaming of long summer adventures," The North Face explains. It's each time you’ve hiked up to the perfect camp spot, pitched your tent and called it home. It's every time you’ve been unable to resist jumping in the lake as you pass by, diving into the perfect refreshment. It's staring at the sunset from the entrance of your backpacking tent and admiring the orange glow of sunrise from your sleeping bag.

The nature-inspired Summer Exploration collection contains all the essentials you need for your next adventure, great and small. Casually styled with performance-minded boxy styles and technical pieces designed for those who want to make the most of the summertime.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face says the collection's colourways reflect nature’s spectrum, and the products offer overall comfort, versatility and packability. The standout item from the collection is the easy-pitch three-person Homestead Domey tent (retailer link), featuring a domed design, three full doors for easy access and a mesh skylight for stargazing.

The collection also includes staple pieces such as the abrasion-resistant Class V Pathfinder Shorts for women, Class V Ripstop Shorts for men, the quick-wicking Class V Water Top, Oxeye Tech Hiking Shoes and more. As for technology, the Summer Exploration uses FlashDry to keep you comfortable, while the SurfaceControl rubber outsole featured in the shoes will give you extra stability.

The new Summer Exploration collection is available to buy now at North Face and in select The North Face stores. See the women's collection here and the men's collection here. For more info on The North Face products, check out T3's The North Face Trail Lite Backpack review and The North Face Trail Lite 2-Person Tent review.