The new Fujifilm X-T200 wants to replace your smartphone camera

Fujifilm has announced the new X-T200, a mid-range mirrorless camera aimed at smartphone snappers looking for a photographic upgrade.

Headline stats for the X-T200 are a newly designed electronic viewfinder, improved autofocus with face detection, image size of up to 24.2 megapixels (shooting up to eight per second), and 4K video recording at 30 frames per second, or 1080p Full HD video at 120FPS for 4x slow motion.

The classically good-looking camera features a large 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen display which folds out and pivots to help you frame your photos and video at any angle.

Folding the screen around by 180 degrees means you can snap a high-quality selfie with an outstretched arm, and the camera’s face and eye detection will help you look your best for that new profile pic.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

With portability a key ingredient, the camera has been on a diet and now weighs 370g, which is 80g less than its predecessor, the X-T100.

Inside you’ll find a high-speed APS-C 24.2 megapixel CMOS image sensor which uses copper wiring for better performance. The user interface has been designed to make photography simple, and Fujifilm says its layout is intended to be familiar to smartphone photographers. The company also reckons the new camera can process data 3.5 times faster than its predecessor.

One of the camera’s automated functions, called Main Subject Recognition, recognises the main subject in a frame, then tracks it and keeps it in focus as you move.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

For those who want to get more creative, the Fujifilm X-T200 has no fewer than 11 Film Simulation modes, giving your footage the look and feel of being shot on film. There are also 20 ‘Advanced Filters’ to help you set the right mood for each photo you take.

For shooting smooth 4K video the camera features a digital gyroscope and what Fujifilm is calling Electronic Image Stabilization Mode. In-camera editing means you can trim videos and transfer them to a smartphone without using a computer.

The Fujifilm X-T200 is available as a kit with the XC15-45mm, F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens, and is offered in three colours - silver, dark silver and champagne. It is priced at £749 and goes on sale on 27 February 2020.

