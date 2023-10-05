The new Baltic Hermétique might be the ultimate field watch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A traditional field watch might not be the first thing you think of when you consider the best watches, but they're incredibly useful. Inspired by the timepieces worn by soldiers, these watches are the epitome of simple reliability.

You'll find easy to read dials, devoid of complications. That's usually paired with a sturdy movement, which will be rugged enough to stand up to the rigors of life.

Arguably the most famous version is the Hamilton Khaki Field. That model draws on generations of heritage which the brand enjoy, and is the go-to pick for many looking to add a field watch to their collection. But the new Baltic Hermétique could offer a decent rival to that model.

Baltic may not be a brand you're familiar with, but they're definitely one you should be. Founded in 2016, the brand have quickly gained an army of fans thanks to their retro-inspired designs and solid spec sheets. The Baltic Aquascaphe is one of the best affordable dive watches on the market right now.

So, what does the Hermétique offer? Well, for starters, it is stunning. The minimal dial boasts applied hour markers made from Super-Luminova C3 X1. Those are replaced with numerals at the 12, 3, 6, and 9 o'clock positions, for legibility.

That's cased in a 316L stainless steel housing, and topped with a double-domed sapphire crystal. Despite all of that, the watch still only sits 10.8mm thick, making it super easy to wear. Combined with a recessed crown, the watch looks very unobtrusive.

Inside, you'll find a Miyota 9039 movement. These are reliable and robust, with a 42 hour power reserve keeping things ticking away even when it's not on your wrist.

But arguably the most impressive thing about this watch is the water resistance. At 150m, the Baltic Hermétique should be more than capable of going with you everywhere, without having to worry about the elements.

Priced at €550 on the tropic rubber strap, these models represent seriously good value. They could very easily be a daily wearer for most people, with a little nod to the past in the process. You'll be able to pick one from October the 10th on the Baltic website.