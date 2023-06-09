The Netvue Birdfy Nest takes birdwatching to the next level… but will it catch on?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re passionate about birdwatching, then you’re going to love this exciting smart device. The Netvue Birdfy Nest is the world’s first smart birdhouse and gives you an inside look into what birds are hatching and nesting in your garden.

Smart gardening devices are on the rise, making it easier for you to tackle tricky gardening tasks and oftentimes doing all the boring jobs for you. From robot lawn mowers to smart soil sensors , there are many different smart devices that can be installed around your garden to simplify your gardening.

In addition to smart home products that make gardening more automated and seamless, there are many devices that can show your garden at different angles . If your garden is often frequented by furry animals or winged creatures, it’s always good to get a good view of it, whether you want to scare away the neighbour’s cat or peek in on bird’s eating.

One brand that has developed its smart security systems into birdwatching cameras is Netvue. Its most popular product is the Netvue Birdfy , a birdfeeder and camera that gives you front row seats to the many birds that visit your garden… a big step up from the best binoculars for birdwatching .

With the Netvue Birdfy, you can mount the birdfeeder camera in your garden where birds prefer to visit and graze, and it’ll capture fun footage of them feeding, fighting and resting. Netvue has also added AI to its Birdfy camera collection to identify the birds that your camera spots, a seriously inventive feature that avid birdwatchers will enjoy.

Taking birdwatching to the next level is Netvue’s latest product: the new Netvue Birdfy Nest . Dubbed the ‘world’s first smart birdhouse for bird nesting and hatching’, the Netvue Birdfy Nest lets you see birds and their nesting habits up close and personal… and without disturbing them.

The Netvue Birdfy Nest is pretty inconspicuous as a smart birdhouse. While it’s fitted with a microphone, dual HD close-up cameras and WiFi, the Netvue Birdfy Nest blends into the background and gives birds a safe and enclosed space to make a nest and lay their eggs. The birdhouse has three entrance holes and is made of bamboo material, making it a durable, strong and eco-friendly habitat for its occupants.

(Image credit: Netvue)

This smart birdhouse uses AI technology to track and identify the birds’ nesting and incubation stages, which you can view via the Netvue app on your smartphone. The Netvue Birdfy Nest is also equipped with a live temperature and humidity sensor so you can monitor the inner environment of the birdhouse.

Compared to the popular Birdfy feeder, I’m not sure whether the Birdfy Nest will have the same success. While the original Birdfy simply feeds and films birds that visit, the Birdfy Nest is designed to house a full nesting and hatching journey, something that’s far more advanced and more personal than a bird simply grabbing a quick lunch.

At $289 (only US pricing has been released at time of writing), it’s hard to decide whether the Netvue Birdfy Nest will be worth it. Of course, it completely depends on whether birds will actually settle inside it and use it for its purpose. If they don’t, you’ve just got an empty smart birdhouse that’s not catching anything interesting.

Another thing to consider is the nesting season. According to The RSPB , a bird’s nesting season typically occurs between March and August. So, for prime nest watching, you’ll need to have the Netvue Birdfy Nest installed pretty sharpish if you want to catch anything. Having said that, the Netvue Birdfy Nest could definitely be used as a bird resting or sleeping spot so it’ll have its uses outside of peak nesting and hatching times.