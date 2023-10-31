The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is $200 off in early Black Friday deal

Looking for a cheap KitchenAid deal? I’ve just found a huge price drop on the iconic KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer which will take your baking to the next level.

The best Black Friday deals are coming up at the end of November, but select retailers have already started dropping its prices early. Right now, shoppers can find early Black Friday deals on a range of popular products, including TVs, laptops, phones and much more.

Kitchen appliances are always popular in the Black Friday sales, and if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a KitchenAid, this money-saving deal is sure to excite you. Right now, you can save $200 on the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer at Best Buy

View the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer deal

Originally priced at $449.99, the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer is now $249.99, saving shoppers 44% on this premium kitchen essential. KitchenAid deals are few and far between, so a huge price cut of $200 is well worth taking advantage of.

The KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer is one of the best stand mixers you can buy today. With its 5.5 quart capacity, the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer has 11 speeds to choose from, including ½ speed which is specifically designed for folding delicate ingredients. Find out more in our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review .

Available in Empire Red, Matte Black, Ink Blue and Contour Silver colourways, the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer comes with a stainless steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook and six-wire whip. The KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer works with many other attachments which are also on sale at Best Buy, like the pasta roller and the slicer/shredder .

To view the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer deal, click the link above to shop Best Buy Black Friday deals.