Here's how most people will use the new satellite function on the iPhone 14

The new Emergency SOS via Satellite function on the iPhone 14 range is an impressive tool for serious emergencies when out of phone signal. It’s one that is already proving to save lives and is likely to save many more. However, there’s more you can use this satellite feature for that could be just as handy for less life and death situations. It also works with the Find My app.

Imagine you’ve arrived at a festival and set up tent, but have no way of letting your friends know where to come and find you as your signal is out. Busy events like festivals often saturate cellphone towers making it difficult to even send a text message, but with the iPhone 14’s satellite connection, you can still share your location.

Now when you go to share your location in the Find My app and don’t have signal, you have the option to share using satellite. This will then ask you to point the phone in the direction of the satellite while it connects and shares your signal. Your position will then show up on your friends’ devices – though they will need cellphone signal to see where you are.

Like the Emergency SOS service, this function is principally designed for letting people know where you are when you’re off the grid – whether up a mountain or deep in the wilderness. However, it does become even more useful for busy locations, such as festivals, concerts and even shopping streets, where the signal is overwhelmed.

The new satellite functionality will be available free of charge to all iPhone 14 users (including Plus and Pro versions) for two years. After this date, there could be a charge introduced, however pricing has not been confirmed at this stage.