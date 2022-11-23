The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is half price in this Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Calling all hot chocolate fans! If there’s one thing you need to treat yourself or your hot chocolate-loving friends to this year, it’s the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. This premium hot chocolate machine is lusted after by many, but due to its high price, it’s definitely an item to be splurged on or snapped up immediately if you find it involved in the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).

If you’ve had your eye on the Velvetiser for a while, you’re in luck as you can now get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for half price in the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab)!

View the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal (opens in new tab)

Shop all Black Friday deals at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £99.95, Hotel Chocolat is offering the Velvetiser for just £49.95, if you sign up to a 6 or 12 month Velvetiser refill subscription. This £50 price drop not only cuts the Velvetiser to half price, but this is the lowest price the Velvetiser has ever been and you’re unlikely to find it this cheap anywhere else.

The Velvetiser is an innovative kitchen appliance that uses Dualit engineering to make indulgent hot chocolate drinks that are rich, fluffy and perfectly whipped. Available in platinum, white, satin black, copper and charcoal colours, the Velvetiser is a handy gadget to have in your kitchen or it would make a perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves hot chocolate. For all the specs, see our 5-star Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review (opens in new tab).

Before you add the Velvetiser to your basket, make sure to click the button that says ‘Buy with subscription for £49.95 (SAVE £50)’. From there, you can build your monthly Velvetiser plan by choosing the colour machine you want and the 6 or 12 month refill plan. Depending on which plan you choose, you’ll receive 1 box of hot chocolate sachets every month for 12 months or 2 boxes a month for 6 months.

To view the Velvetiser deal at Hotel Chocolat, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

(opens in new tab) The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker: £99.95 , £49.95 at Hotel Chocolat (opens in new tab)

In this Black Friday deal, the Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker is now £49.95 when you sign up to a 6 or 12 month Velvetiser refill subscription. There are plenty delicious flavours to choose from, including hazelnut, chilli and orange infused chocolate.

This deal is our top pick if you’re looking for a cheap Black Friday offer on the Velvetiser. But, if you don’t feel like signing up to the Hotel Chocolat refill plan, you can currently get 15% off the Velvetiser in the Amazon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab).