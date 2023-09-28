The hot new iPhone 15 Pro, in the latest issue of T3!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you our hands-on with Apple’s brand new flagship.

Excited about the upcoming iPhone Pro Max? With its sturdy yet super-light titanium build, 5x telephoto lens, spatial video capture, new assignable action button and – yes – USB-C port, it certainly feels like a slam dunk. So make sure you take a look at our early verdict inside.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover surprising upgrades that will make your home smarter, check out Panasonic’s super-bright, sweet sounding 4K MLA TV, find out which blazing laser projector offers the sharpest, most cinematic images and much more!

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

The hot new iPhone 15 Pro – hands on with Apple’s unmissable, space-age titanium phone

– hands on with Apple’s unmissable, space-age titanium phone Reboot your smart home – your light bulbs, locks and thermostats are about to get much smarter

– your light bulbs, locks and thermostats are about to get much smarter Panasonic MZ2000 reviewed – this next-gen TV not only looks sensational but sounds it too

– this next-gen TV not only looks sensational but sounds it too Laser projectors group test – which of these bright, crisp projectors takes the prize?

– which of these bright, crisp projectors takes the prize? Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra rated – Samsung’s whopping 14.6-inch laptop-killing slate

– Samsung’s whopping 14.6-inch laptop-killing slate Top tech to re-energise your life – boost your energy and get better sleep

– boost your energy and get better sleep Sennheiser Ambeo Mini reviewed – this small soundbar can give your music real depth

– this small soundbar can give your music real depth Dell XPS 17 rated – a gargantuan laptop with the processing power to match

– a gargantuan laptop with the processing power to match Flawless audio systems – make the most out of streaming services with this lossless audio gear

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.