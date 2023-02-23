The Google Pixel Fold is totally heavy metal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google's rival to the best folding phones, the Pixel Fold, is expected to launch this year – and a new report says that Google's folding phone is going to be heavy metal. Literally.

According to 9to5Google's (opens in new tab) sources, the Pixel Fold is going to be the electronic equivalent of Rammstein, Gojira, Slipknot and Ghost combined. Admittedly they didn't say it in those exact words, but that's what I'm taking from the latest leaks: the Pixel Fold is going to be both heavy and metal.

How heavy is the Google Pixel Fold going to be?

None more heavy. Okay, I'll stop now. According to the site's sources, the Pixel Fold is going to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which in turn is heavier than the Oppo Find N2 and even the Pixel 7 Pro. Apparently weight-wise we should be thinking of the Pixel Fold as a small tablet rather than a big phone.

Part of that is for a good reason: it's getting a big battery. The report says that while some rivals make do with batteries of around 4,440 to 4,500mAh, the Pixel will have a battery that's much closer to the 5,000mAh mark.

It'll be interesting to see how that plays out in terms of stamina. The smaller batteries in folding phones do mean less stamina than their non-folding siblings, but any advantage Google's folding phone gains from its extra battery capacity may be cancelled out by the fact that it'll be using Google's own Tensor G2 system rather than the Snapdragons you find in rival devices.

The Tensor G2 promises 20% better energy efficiency than the first generation – but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of last year's best Android phones claimed to be 30% more energy efficient than the Tensor, so it's not guaranteed that the bigger battery teamed with the second-generation Tensor means a longer lasting phone.

Then again, that might not matter. The Tensor has been specifically designed for the AI and machine learning on which Google's apps and services increasingly rely, and that could well be what differentiates the Pixel Fold from the rest of the flippers. We'll find out soon enough.