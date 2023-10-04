The Google Pixel 8 has mind-blowing battery life

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're the type to break out in a cold sweat whenever you go an hour without a phone charger, the newly announced Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could be the perfect phones for you.

That's because, as mentioned in their unveiling, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can last for longer than 24 hours, in fact with careful management in their "Extreme Battery Saver" mode, you can go three days without charging. Three days!

The battery capacity of the Pixel Pro has only increased marginally, from 5000 mAh to 5050 mAh but it is the baby model that has had the biggest upgrade, with the capacity leaping from 4355 mAh to 4575, how Google can get such a big battery in such a small phone is beyond me. With both also utilising the new Tensor G3 chips, the result is a pair of phones that last and last.

(Image credit: Future)

Something that has long been a concern of mine about the Pixel range is charging speed, but it seems that they've been listening to my ravings. Charging is still limited to around 30W but you will be able to reach 50% battery in around half an hour's wired charging, with either Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro. That's music to my ears and should undoubtedly help put them in the running for the best Android phone.

I'm particularly excited about this upgrade on the standard Pixel 8. As a lover of the best small phones, having a cutting-edge device powered by Google itself that's less than 6 inches big is a dream come true. Until the day that they bring back the iPhone Mini (and even then), it might be the best small phone full stop.

We'll bring you our review of the Google Pixel 8 Pro as soon as we can.