The Google Pixel 7 Pro just got even better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since it launched in October, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has won a lot of fans. One of the most loved features is the camera, which redefined that standard for phone photography, with a host of AI-powered features that give pro-level results without the pro-level skills.

For example, a process called re-mosaicing is used when you zoom in with the Pixel 7 Pro's camera, to remove grain from the images and replace it with properly coloured pixels from other shots in the same burst. The result is a snap that still looks crisp and detailed, even when under heavy zoom.

Elsewhere, features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur allow impressive photo edits, without the need for expensive software. In fact, Photo Unblur even allows you to edit and touch up photos that weren't taken on a Pixel device.

It's definitely not perfect, though. The camera also features a macro function, which auto-enables when you come close to the subject of your image. But that auto-trigger meant that sometimes the camera would change to macro mode when you didn't want it to, ruining the composition of a shot.

That's all about to change in the latest update, though. Google camera update 8.7.250 has changed the way the macro function is triggered, and gives users the option to manually disable it from within the camera app itself.

It's been tested by the folks at 9to5Google (opens in new tab), and they show a section on the menu which enables you to toggle the Macro focus on and off, or set it to automatic. It's similar to what you'd find for the flash setting, actually.

It seems like a no-brainer. If you're reading this and thinking "I never really noticed that" you can simply leave it in the Automatic setting, which will surely be almost identical to the current setup. And if you're someone who has been pulling their hair out over the way things currently are, you can now toggle it manually, without having to leave the camera app.