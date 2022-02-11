The Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition is the most out-of-this-world watch concept I've seen in 2022 so far

The Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition smartwatch is designed for professional truck drivers

When I first heard about the Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition, I had to double-check if it wasn't 1 April 2022 already as the announcement sounded a bit of a prank. I already knew Garmin was keen on filling every single market niche it can find – just remember the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition – but to design an Instinct 2 watch aimed explicitly at professional truck drivers was not something I ever expected to see.

Yet the truck-driver Instinct 2 actually exist, and you can buy it right now!

Come to think of it, it's not a terrible idea to have a quasi outdoor watch dedicated to truck drivers, and it's probably for the best that Garmin came out with it. The company knows truck drivers well through its GPS division and probably knows full-well driving lorries around is not a healthy profession. 

Garmin also has the experience to alter its massive health and fitness feature library to suit the needs of lorry drivers better. And indeed, the Instinct 2 Dezl Edition allows drivers to track their heart rate, sleep, stress and more. Plus, the watch has a portfolio of trucking and driver wellness features, too.

It sounds like the Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition is the best Garmin watch for truck drivers, after all. 

Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition: Price and release date

Released on 9 Feb 2022, the Instinct 2 Dezl Edition trucking smartwatch has a suggested retail price of $399.99/£349.99 and is available to buy at Garmin now.

AUS price TBC.

Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition: What's it about

Take the newly introduced Garmin Instinct 2, take away the solar charging capability, add some truck driver-specific features and connection to the Dezl App, and you get the Instinct 2 Dezl Edition.

Said truck driver-specific features include "workouts designed to fit within standard break times and fit into the long-haul lifestyle" as well as a break timer "to help you keep track of time spent driving, on a break and stopped."

The watch also works with the Dezl LGV Series of truck sat navs. As a result, you can sync your break planning timers and view health metrics and wellness suggestions on the large navigation screen, as well as your watch on your wrist.

Naturally, the Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition has all the standard health and fitness features you'd expect from a Garmin watch, including all-day monitoring of heart rate, stress levels, hydration and Pulse Ox (blood oxygen) readings for altitude and sleep monitoring.

Plus, the Dezl Edition is as rugged as all Instinct 2 models with a rugged, scratch-resistant glass display, a sweat-proof silicone band and an extra-long battery life up to 28 days in smartwatch mode.

