The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns on the 23rd of March

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will return later this month on Thursday the 23rd of March 2023. In partnership with Turtle Beach, the showcase is set to bring some of the most exciting games of 2023 to viewers around the world.

The show will kick-off at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 10pm GMT, and viewers can pick from a wide range of platforms to tune in. The event will be broadcast on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and, for the first time ever, TikTok, as well as the GamesRadar website.

The show is packed with everything from world premieres of new titles to interviews with the people behind the games. It's full of exclusive content, too, and covers a whole host of platforms including Nintendo Switch, PS5, PC Gaming, Oculus Quest, and more. Over 40 titles are set to feature, including HYENAS, The Expanse: A Telltale Series and Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

This year, the show will be hosted by actors Briana White and Cody Christian. The pair voiced characters in the Final Fantasy VII remake, which was released in 2020. Speaking about the event, White said, "I'm super excited to be hosting the Future Games Show Spring Showcase with Cody! We can't wait to show you some awesome trailers and share news on the best upcoming games this year."

The show looks set to take on a slightly different format this year as well. Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games at Future, said that the show will be presented from a brand new virtual set built in Unreal Engine. "We’re making some small tweaks to our show format," he said, "with a new Ones to Play section focused on games with playable demos, and another new spotlight slot."

Since the show debuted in June 2020, over 300 million viewers have tuned in to witness some of the nest new games of the year. There's sure to be something for everyone, so make sure you're there for all the details.