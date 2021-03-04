Future Games Show: Spring Showcase lines up exclusive announcements and world premieres

The Future Game Show is back this year, with the new Spring Showcase event that's set to be a gaming bonanza packed full of upcoming 2021 titles, with developer interviews, exclusive announcements, and world premieres to boot.

The digital event is the first of three planned for the year, and is set to give us a look at over 40 games from the likes of EA, Warner Bros. Games, and Sega. As an extra treat for fans, the show will be hosted by Resident Evil 3 Remake voice actors Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine) and Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira).

Regardless of your chosen platform, you can tune in to find out more about the most anticipated titles coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, March 25, at 2:45 PM PDT / 5:45 PM / 9:45 PM GMT on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter and T3's sister site GamesRadar . Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film at Future said:

"The Future Game Show is back for 2021 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi-format experience showcasing the most exciting up-and-coming titles of 2021."

The pre-show will be hosted by Daedalic Entertainment, with the main event starting on the hour, so be sure to bookmark the page on YouTube or Twitch so you don't miss out on exclusive game news!