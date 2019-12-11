These Echo Show and Echo Dot Amazon Christmas deals are already SELLING OUT: get yours before they're gone!

Amazon's last-minute Christmas deals are live right now and, among them, there are serious discounts to be bagged on all Amazon products. One of the retail giant's best deals on offer, the Amazon Echo Show 8 at a 50% discount, has already sold out with no guarantee more will be available in time for Christmas.

However, Amazon's 5-inch Show is, in our eyes here at T3, along with its bigger sibling the Echo Show 8, one of the best screen-toting speakers the retailer makes, with it delivering the full functionality of the original Show in a more compact form factor that makes it slot into almost any room with ease.

The best Amazon Echo Show deals for December

From a positioning in the kitchen as a tool to draw up recipes, listen to the radio or watch instructional videos, to a placement in a living room as a smart home hub and entertainment unit, the Echo Show 5 delivers.

It's compact and stylish, and ringing in as it does for under £50 right now, offers incredible value for money. Check the full details below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | was £79.99 | now £49.99 | Available at Amazon

The smallest touchscreen smart speaker and hub that Amazon makes delivers a simply superb all-round value for money at the best of times. But now, with £30 cut off its cost, it makes it a near instabuy if you're currently in the market for a quality smart home hub. Available in Black and White colourways, and with free delivery.

Like the idea of the Show 5 but feel like you could do with a little more screen real estate? Well, here's the Echo Show 8 deal. You can order it at this bargain price now, but be warned: there's no guarantee it will arrive in time for Christmas.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | was £119.99 | now £59.99 | Available now at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 delivers all the smarts of an Alexa smart speaker along with a 8-inch HD touchscreen. From watching YouTube videos to reading the news, to following food recipes, checking out what the weather is going to be like and making video calls, the Show 8 delivers. And it delivers in a compact a stylish form factor, too. Currently discounted by a large 50% at Amazon, which takes its price down from £119.99 to only £59.99. Free delivery is included.

Don;t need the display at all? The Amazon Echo Dot, the third-generation, unobtrusive speaker that's become one of the giant's top sellers, still puts out great, bassy sound and retains all the voice-activated Alexa functionality you need. It can learn skills, read you the news, pre-programme routines ("Alexa, good morning" gives us the weather forecast, traffic report and light morning music to start our day) and more. Amazon's cheapest Echo, the third-gen Dot is now retailing at a low, low price of £24.99, a better-than-half-price saving. Check out the deal below:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was £49.99 | now £24.99 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the best selling and most popular smart speaker on the planet and, right here and right now in this astonishing deal, you can pick it up for only £24.99, a half price reduction. What's even better is that you can take you pick of colours, too, and that delivery is totally free. A bargain.

