The Christopher Ward C63 Celest brings my favourite dial under £1,000

When it comes to the best watches on the market, there are thousands of models to pique your interest. You'll probably think of something crafted from precious metal, with a movement inside that has better finishing than your car and a price tag to match.

There's still a lot to shout about at the more realistic end of the price spectrum. Several brands work tirelessly to bring quality watches to a more budget-conscious consumers. Sure, you might not always get the crazy dials and pristine movement finishing of the top end manufacturers, but these brand ensure there's still a lot to get excited about.

Chief among them is Christopher Ward. The plucky British designer has gone from strength to strength in the last few years, offering exceptional value with watches which punch far above their weight.

Recently, I tried the new Christopher Ward C1 Moonphase. Among the many standout features of that watch was a sumptuous aventurine dial – and now that has made its way onto another piece! The new one is called the Christopher Ward C63 Celest, and it's just raced to the top of my wish list.

The C63 Celest takes the aventurine dial from the Moonphase and puts it on a 36mm Sealander model. There's no moonphase complication here, either. Instead, you have that sumptuous, sparkling dial adorned on a more traditional watch face.

You'll find polished indices and hands which offset beautifully against the dark, dramatic dial. That's accompanied by a polished twin flags logo, for a sleek yet minimal appearance.

Inside, a Sellita SW200-1 movement keeps things ticking over. That's a hardy, reliable movement, with 38 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate, delivering a smooth, sweeping seconds hand.

The watch is also good for 150m of water resistance, making it perfect as an everyday wear. Plus, with the smaller 36mm case size, it's a perfect design for all genders and wrist sizes.

Perhaps the best bit, though, is the price. Even on the snazzy new Christopher Ward Consort bracelet, you'll ay just £905 for the C63 Celest. Drop that down to the dark blue Italian leather strap, and you'll pay just £750. That seems like a stonking deal for such a pretty watch and undoubtedly makes this one of the best watches under £1,000.