The best Tefal air fryer is under £50 in early Prime Day deal

If you’re looking for a cheap air fryer, I’ve just found the best early deal on the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill in the early Prime Day deals. Right now at Amazon, the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill is 51% off, taking this premium air fryer down to under £50.

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is right around the corner but Amazon has already started dropping deals early, helping Prime shoppers save extra money on their purchases. Taking place on 10th - 11th October, the best Prime Day deals are taking up to 60% off plenty of products, including Echo devices, TVs and air fryers… including this money saving deal on the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill.

Originally priced at £99.99, the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill is now £49, saving shoppers £50.99 in this better than half price deal. Air fryer deals are hugely popular during big sales seasons like Prime Day so if you’ve been looking for a cheap air fryer, this deal is the best I’ve found so far.

One of the best air fryers from Tefal, the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill is the brand’s first air fryer and grill in one. With its Extra Crisp air frying technology, the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill adds maximum crispness to your food to enhance flavour, moisture and texture.

For ultimate versatility, the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill has eight preset programmes to choose from, including meat, fish, chicken, roast, nuggets, pizza, fries and dessert. If you’re new to air fryers, this helps you remove all the guesswork, but you can easily tailor your temperature settings for customised results.

Get 51% off the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2-in-1 Air Fryer and Grill in the Prime Day deals. This air fryer and grill has a 4.2-litre capacity, and offers quick and delicious results that's 49% faster and uses 70% less oil than traditional cooking methods.