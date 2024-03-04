The best show on Disney+ is back - and it's as good as ever

Extraordinary remains true to its name

Extraordinary
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
There are some brilliant original series on Disney+. A Murder at the End of the World had me hooked with its guess-who mystery, and Culprits had me permanently on the edge of my seat but when it comes down to it, I just want to laugh. Luckily, that's just what Extraordinary delivers, and the imminent (it arrives on March 6th) second series cements its status as the best show on the streaming service. 

Having watched it all (lucky me!) I can tell you now that you need not worry about any kind of second album syndrome. The charm, goofiness and heart are all still there in spades, Extraordinary remains both an excellent vehicle for episodic self-contained stories and for the greater narrative arc (Jen finding her power).

What helps make season two so great is that it immediately addresses the finale of season one, I won't spoil anything but there's no skirting around things. By the end of the first episode, we've established the new normal and can spend the rest of the series building from there. 

Extraordinary on Disney+

If you're not familiar with the series, basically it's a sitcom set in London where everyone develops superpowers at the age of 18, except for Jen (Máiréad Tyers). Season two's main focus is on Jen's therapy sessions to discover her as yet unmanifested power, as well as her housemate's attempts to stay friends post-breakup. The therapy is presented in a brilliantly original way that must have had set designers jumping for joy. 

At the core of it, the superpowers are a metaphor for growing up, and it's safe to say that Jen hasn't grown up yet. Series two sees her once again land in plenty of scrapes and plenty of glorious awkwardness. What sets Extraordinary apart however is the fact the series manages to balance silliness with sentimentality, you'll go from the verge of tears to a crude joke in seconds and it is never jarring. Don't want to take my word for it? Well, the first series has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and I don't see that dropping anytime soon. 

As for what power I wish I had? Time travel, so I could catch the next season straight away. 

