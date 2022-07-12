The best Prime Day true wireless headphones deal: 65% off Sony WF-1000XM3 is my top pick

I've already written about my best Amazon Prime Day headphones pick (spoiler: the Bose NC Headphones 700 over-ears), but there's an absolute steal in the true wireless earbuds (TWS) market for the Prime Day 2022 sales too.
I'm talking, of course, about the Sony WF-1000XM3 in-ears, which upon their release in 2019 bagged a T3 five-star review, impressing with their audio clout and deft active noise-cancelling (ANC) features.
You're not going to find a better true wireless headphones deal than this for 2022's Amazon Prime Day.
It's a great example of what a little age can bring: Sony's last-gen earbuds may not be quite as up-to-date as the XM4 model, but they still deliver big where it matters – and for a cut of the price this Prime Day.
They're worth their original £220 list price, so to be able to bag these in-ears for a mere £76 is an absolute steal. That's a giant 65% off the original price!
Even today, these Sony earphones are still among the best TWS buys, despite being replaced by the newer WF-1000XM4 model. And you'll already have seen why in the deals box above.
Yup, their price has been slashed to a mere £76 in the UK, which is less than you can purchase various 'budget' headphones competitors for. Take my word for it: that's going to be an unrivalled deal this Amazon Prime Day.
But be quick: Amazon's sales extravaganza only runs for two days, from Tuesday 12 July through Wednesday 13 July (finishing at 23:59), before prices in theory reset. And with demand high, stock isn't going to last out all that long. Happy shopping!
