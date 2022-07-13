The best Prime Day smart home deals with 30% off or more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You've got to act fast to make the most out of the best Prime Day deals because this huge sale only lasts for two days. Whatever you need and however much you're willing to spend, you're bound to find some jaw-dropping bargains that will sway you into filling up your basket.

Taking this opportunity to get your home bang up to date with new smart home tech will do a lot more than make you feel like Inspector Gadget - it can save energy, keep your home secure, help you to organise your life better and create the perfect mood for your evenings in.

If you're looking to modernise your home with some savvy smart tech then you've come to the right place. I've been trawling through to find you the most worthwhile discounts with 30% off or more.

Amazon Prime Day smart security deals

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

Buy the Blink MIni for a third off today - this teeny security camera for inside won't just be useful when you go away on holiday, it will also let you keep an eye on pets while you're at work or on your kids while you're busy upstairs.

(opens in new tab) Ring Spotlight Cam Wired: was £179.99, now £119.99 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)

Giving you peace of mind over your home's security, this Ring camera will keep an eye over the outside of your home, you'll be able to take a look at what's going on wherever you are in the world.

(opens in new tab) eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro: was £299.99, now £209.99 at Amazon (save £90) (opens in new tab)

This set of security cameras records footage in high-quality 2K resolution with accurate motion sensing and an effective intruder alarm. Storing clips locally, when you buy the eufyCam 2C Pro you won't need to worry about any monthly subscriptions.

Amazon Prime Day smart speaker deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Flex: was £24.99, now £9.99 at Amazon (save £15) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's smallest and cheapest smart speaker has just had a huge 60% price drop, taking it down to less than £10. You can use it just like any other Alexa speaker to control your smart home, to ask questions or even to play music.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th generation): was £49.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

At its lowest price ever, the Echo Dot (4th generation) is undoubtedly one of the best bargains of them all. A tiny but powerful device, it's an absolute ball to use. Ask Alexa anything and she'll do her best to get you ananswer!

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 (2021): was £74.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

A tiny smart display perfect for use on your bedside table, the Echo Show 5 has been reduced by more than 50% in the Prime Day sale. It's a nifty little smart display that can double up as a digital photo frame when you aren't using it.

Amazon Prime Day smart light deals

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue Go 2.0: was £79.99, now £47.99 at Amazon (save £32) (opens in new tab)

A portable bowl-shaped smart light, the Philips Hue Go 2.0, has had a 40% price cut for Prime Day. It can be controlled by both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It packs 2.5 hours of battery life if you go for a vivid coloured light, or 18 hours of the dimmer 'cosy candle' setting.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb: was £17.99, now £7.99 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

This is a really good deal - the TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb B22 is on sale with a 56% discount, that means it only costs £8 right now. You'll be able to control it by voice or using an app on your phone, it's super easy to use and very quick to set up.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance LED Smart Lightstrip [2m + 1m Extension]: was £104.98, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £45) (opens in new tab)

Smart lighting strips are great for adding coloured accents to your furniture, you can also lay them across shelves or along the skirting board - it'll make a world of difference to the look of a room. You can save 43% on this Philips Hue lightstrip bundle if you buy it today.

Amazon Prime Day video doorbell deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Chime: was £209.98, now £139 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

If you like the idea of being able to see who's at the front door when you're not at home, then this deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 4 with Ring Chime will be worth a look. This bundle gives you everything you need to get set up.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was £179.99, now £119.99 at Amazon (save £60) (opens in new tab)

Save 33% on one of the best-looking video doorbells money can buy - the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). Answer the front door from your phone when you aren’t home, or Google can do it for you if you aren't available.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon (save £15) (opens in new tab)

Not everyone is willing to spend loads of money on a video doorbell, which is where Blink comes in. What was already pretty affordable has been made 30% cheaper today. You can speak to whoever is at the door using two-way audio and the HD video, and you'll get both motion and chime app alerts on your phone.

Amazon Prime Day smart plug deals

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug: was £49.99, now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22) (opens in new tab)

This TP-Link bundle will give you enough smart plugs to set up a whole flat or small house with app controlled lamps or appliances, and the best part is, it will cost you 44% less than usual if you buy it right now.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99, now £12.99 at Amazon (save £12) (opens in new tab)

Get 48% off the Amazon Smart Plug and transform almost anything into a smart device. You'll be able to use it with your lamps, fans or heaters amongst other things, and you can control it by voice too.

(opens in new tab) Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug: was £24.99, now £14.99 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

Prefer Apple HomeKit? Get 40% off the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, made exclusively for Apple users. It's a simple and unobtrusive little plug that lets you control your electricals remotely.

