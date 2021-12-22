The best last minute Christmas gifts: Vouchers & Gift Cards

With Christmas just 3 days away, it’s time to get a move on with your last-minute Christmas shopping. If you’re at a loss at what to get someone for Christmas, a safe option is a voucher or gift card.

Vouchers are the best last minute gifts for the whole family, whether they’re into tech, fashion or books. Buy them a voucher for their favourite store or pick a voucher from a big retailer like Amazon that covers a wide range of products. The great thing about vouchers is that you can buy digital or eGift options, so you don’t have to worry about printing anything or a physical card arriving in time.

If you’re unsure where to buy a voucher, you’re in luck as you can buy vouchers from pretty much anywhere! There are lots of different voucher options on Amazon to choose from but you can also find them in stores like Asda and Tesco. Of course, you can also go to the specific store you’re buying for and get one at the checkout or go onto their website.

Keep reading for the best voucher and gift cards, perfect for last minute Christmas shoppers.

The best voucher & gift cards for Christmas

Amazon eGift Voucher: Select amount starting from £10 Amazon eGift Voucher: Select amount starting from £10

One of the most popular gift cards is the Amazon eGift voucher. Amazon has everything someone could possibly want or need on their website so this is definitely a safe bet if you have no idea what someone wants. Pick a standard, animated or customised design and choose the amount you want to give. This starts from £10 and can go all the way up to £1,000.

App Store & iTunes Gift Card: Select amount starting from £15 App Store & iTunes Gift Card: Select amount starting from £15

Any Apple user will appreciate an App Store & iTunes gift card. Starting from £15, this gift card can be used for apps, games, music and films across the App Store, Apple Music and iTunes. The code to use this gift card will be emailed to you so you can sign someone up for this card and they’ll have it immediately on them. These codes don’t expire so they can use this voucher whenever they want without worrying about it going out of date.

Currys Gift Card: Select amount starting from £10 Currys Gift Card: Select amount starting from £10

For the latest and greatest electricals, appliances and gaming products, Currys is one of the best retailers to shop from. If you know someone who wants to upgrade their tech stack or kitchen décor, a Currys voucher is definitely a must-have. Starting from £1, you can send this gift card immediately to them or on a specific date.

Disney+ Gift Card: Give 12 months of Disney+ at £79.90 Disney+ Gift Card: Give 12 months of Disney+ at £79.90

Give an entire year's subscription to Disney+ for £79.90. This voucher unlocks full access to the Disney+ full collection of movies, TV shows, musicals, documentaries and more, from the following services: Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star and National Geographic.

H&M Gift Card: Select amount starting from £10 H&M Gift Card: Select amount starting from £10

If you know someone who loves fashion and beauty, picking their favourite clothing store and giving them a voucher for it is always a great idea. To give you an example, we’ve gone for an H&M gift card which can be used online and in store. They can shop the latest H&M men, women and children fashion, plus their homeware selection. This voucher can also be used on items in the sale.

IKEA Gift Voucher: Select amount starting from £10 IKEA Gift Voucher: Select amount starting from £10

If you’re buying for someone who’s moving into a new house or is off to university, an IKEA gift voucher is the perfect option. IKEA is the number one destination for anyone who needs basic items for their home, like lights, bedding, glasses, pillows and much more. If you choose a digital gift card that you want to send to someone’s email, you can gift up to £250 but if you send it by post, you can gift up to £500. They also never expire!

John Lewis Gift Card: Select amount starting from £10 John Lewis Gift Card: Select amount starting from £10

John Lewis is not only known for their home selection, but they’re also great for beauty and fashion, so a John Lewis gift card is a great option if you’re not sure what someone wants. John Lewis also offers Experience Gift cards which gives someone an in-store experience. For example, you can pick a ‘Personal Styling’ experience where they can go into the store and be styled by a professional, plus they get a fashion gift card and complimentary prosecco during the appointment.

Kindle eGift Voucher: Select amount starting from £10 Kindle eGift Voucher: Select amount starting from £10

For the book lovers and Kindle users out there, the Kindle eGift voucher is the best gift you can give. This gift card is redeemable across millions of book items storewide, so they can shop the latest titles, audiobooks, magazines and more at Amazon or the Kindle Store.

Restaurant Choice Gift Card: Give a meal out at £25 Restaurant Choice Gift Card: Give a meal out at £25

Gifting experiences or days out is a really thoughtful gift idea. The Restaurant Choice Gift Card (available at Amazon) can be used at a number of popular restaurant chains, including Nando's, Pizza Hut, Yo Sushi, The Real Greek, Ask Italian and more. A great idea for someone who likes to go out for lunch or dinner.