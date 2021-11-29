The best kitchenware deals you can still get in the Cyber Monday sales

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming to a close for another year. The huge shopping event typically finishes at the end of November so either the 30th November or 1st December before we leap into Christmas sales. But don’t fret, you can still treat yourself to amazing discounts, especially on kitchenware.

Kitchen appliances and tech have been very popular this year, with air fryers, coffee machines and fridge freezers selling at a rapid rate. You can still get up to 60% off in top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, including the SodaStream Genesis, Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine and Ooni Fyra Pizza Oven.

For the best last minute deals on a range of kitchen supplies, keep reading.

Top last minute Black Friday kitchenware deals

SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Machine: was £99.99, now £49.98 at Amazon SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Machine: was £99.99, now £49.98 at Amazon

Get 50% off the SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Machine at Amazon. An impressive machine, you can turn tap water into sparkling water with just a click of a button. The Genesis is one of the most popular models from SodaStream and at just £49.98, you’re getting a high quality kitchen appliance for half price.

Tefal Actifry Genius+ Air Fryer: was £220, now £99 at Currys Tefal Actifry Genius+ Air Fryer: was £220, now £99 at Currys

The Currys Cyber Monday sale gives you the chance to save up to 60% on the Tefal Actifry Genius+ Air Fryer. This air fryer has a large 1.2kg capacity, an ActiFry paddle and a large touchscreen display. It cooks your food using little to no oil, creating healthier versions of your favourite foods.

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Pot: was £180, now £108 at John Lewis Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Pot: was £180, now £108 at John Lewis

In the John Lewis Black Friday sale, Le Creuset bakeware is up to 40% off, like the Essentials Cast Iron Casserole Pot. Available in black, blue or orange, this pot is versatile and makes great one-pot meals that can sit on the hob or go in the oven. Designed to be displayed, this pot is stylish yet practical, with easy-grip handles and ergonomic lid.

Philips Viva Veggie Multifunctional Food Processor: was £89.99, now £64.99 at Amazon Philips Viva Veggie Multifunctional Food Processor: was £89.99, now £64.99 at Amazon

The Philips Viva Veggie Food Processor is designed for vegetarian and vegan or plant based recipes. With the 800W motor, this food processor can easily power through any ingredients. As a multifunctional food processor, it can juice, slice, knead, whisk and shred all food types, plus its 28% off at Amazon.

Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Currys Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine: was £69.99, now £29.99 at Currys

We’ve been seeing some great coffee machine deals this Black Weekend and this one from Currys is no exception. Save £40 on the Dolce Gusto Piccolo Coffee Machine and make over 50 different types of hot drinks with Nescafe coffee pods. This model is available in black, red or white and fits nicely in all kitchens without taking up too much space.

Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £249, now £199.20 at John Lewis Ooni Fyra 12 Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven: was £249, now £199.20 at John Lewis

One of the most popular deals from the John Lewis Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale is the Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven. This portable outdoor pizza oven has a stainless steel body that’s ceramic fibre-insulated and fuelled by wood pellets. It can cook pizzas in just 60 seconds and can also cook meat, fish and vegetable dishes.

COMFEE Air Fryer: was £59.99, now £44.99 at Amazon COMFEE Air Fryer: was £59.99, now £44.99 at Amazon

Another top air fryer deal is on the COMFEE Air Fryer at Amazon. This air fryer uses rapid air circulation technology that makes fat-free meals with 90% less oil. It’s a 4.2 litre air dryer with a 3.5 litre basket that packs away super small and tidy, especially handy if you’re not blessed with kitchen space.

Morphy Richards Signature Opulent Kettle: was £89.99, now £64.99 at Currys Morphy Richards Signature Opulent Kettle: was £89.99, now £64.99 at Currys

If you need an upgrade on your kettle, you can get 20% off kettles from Currys. The Morphy Richards Signature Opulent Kettle has a 1.5 litre capacity, a water level indicator and 360-degree rotational base. It boils quickly, looks good and won’t take up too much space on your kitchen worktops.

Nespresso Latissimia One Coffee Machine: was £229.99, now £169 at John Lewis Nespresso Latissimia One Coffee Machine: was £229.99, now £169 at John Lewis

Save £60.99 on the Nespresso Latissimia Coffee Machine at John Lewis. This exclusive single serve coffee machine has an optical sensor, a big refillable milk jug and a patented automatic cappuccino from De’Longhi. You can make easy and effortless hot beverages with just the touch of a button and without wasting any milk.