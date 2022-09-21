The best iPhone 14 Pro feature could soon be on Android phones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The release of the iPhone 14 Pro saw Apple's new dynamic island take centre stage. A software based notch that can morph and move depending on the use case and does away with the unsightly camera notches of old – dynamic island was a hit.

But Android-loyal onlookers fear not: two manufacturers are looking to bring similar technology to their devices in the future.

Xiaomi and Realme are both toying with the concept and have put the suggestion to their customer base.

Xiaomi president Lu Weibing put the question to users on a Weibo (opens in new tab) post. When one user commented that they were, "Looking forward to the K60 universe, with the blessing of Smart Island", Weibing asked if users needed a smart island.

Realme took a different approach, with a forum (opens in new tab) post on their website that challenged users to design how the potential Realme island would look and work.

They said, "Can you imagine what if realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature? The UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more."

Designs can be submitted through their website and the winning entries will be showcased on their site, as well as informing their developers of what their customers are looking for.

Android phones with dynamic island?

While these posts are far from a confirmation of new functionality, it's clear that Android developers are taking note. It's hard to blame them, given the inherent popularity of the iPhone 14 Pro and, by extension, the dynamic island.

One Twitter user has already uploaded footage (opens in new tab) of a Xiaomi MIUI theme in the style of the dynamic island. Seeing this come from Xiaomi is a good sign – the dynamic island could be an Android feature sooner than we think.

Can't wait for the Android dynamic island?