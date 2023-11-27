The best Christmas gift set deals to shop on Cyber Monday before they're gone

Black Friday weekend has been and gone, and let's just say, there's been plenty to choose from this year. Even though many retailers have ended their sales, there are actually quite a few that have decided to take part in Cyber Monday as well. If you haven't heard of it before, it's an extra day of bargains that traditionally ends at midnight on Monday. Some retailers decide to carry on their Black Friday discounts, or some add completely new ones. It completely differs between each brand!

One thing we've noticed over the last few days is that a lot of people have been conquering their Christmas shopping with the Black Friday sales, securing wonderful gifts for a fraction of their usual price. I personally think it's a wonderful idea, especially as the prices will probably jump back up by the end of this week. Another thing I think is a wonderful idea is buying someone a gift set for Christmas. You can't really go wrong, can you?

It's these two reasons why I have rounded up the best Christmas gift sets that are featured in the Cyber Monday sales. From men's fragrances to make-up, here are the 25 best gift sets thats are still available to buy today. Happy shopping!

Before you have a look, make sure to check out the massive Boots Black Friday sale. It's still live!

Skincare

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Radiant Glow on the Go Set: was £49 , now £36.79 at Space NK (save £13)

Enjoy radiant skin when away from home with the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Radiant Glow on the Go Set. Set includes: a trio of products, including a serum, moisturiser and toner.

Origins Luminous Skin Heroes Skincare Gift Set: was £36 , now £28.80 at John Lewis (save £8)

A complete skincare set featuring 7 best-sellers for your best-looking skin yet. Set includes: seven best-sellers, including the Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash, Ginzing Energising Gel Cream and Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask.

Origins The Complete Skincare Set For Men: was £35 , now £28 at John Lewis (save £7)

A complete skincare set for men to cleanse, mask, soothe and hydrate. Set includes: 4 best-sellers, including the Checks And Balances Frothy Face Wash (30ml) and Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores (15ml).

Lancôme The Ultimate Skincare Gift Set: was £100 , now £50 at John Lewis (save £50)

Discover the ultimate skincare routine with this Lancôme gift set, exclusive to John Lewis. Set includes: two full-size products (Hydra Zen moisturiser and Tonique Confort) and three minis.

Sephora Favourites The Bath & Body Collection: was £49 , now £39.20 at Sephora (save £10)

Curated with a range of different products, make your loved one feel calm and cared for this festive season. Set includes: a mix of full-sized and travel products, including dreamy sleep-sprays, softening lip balms and cosy scented candles.

REN Evercalm Sensitive Skin Barrier Kit: was £35 , now £24 at REN (save £11)

Strengthen, protect, and repair sensitive skin with this AM/PM 4-step starter kit. Set includes: Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Milk (50ml), Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir (2.5ml), Evercalm Global Protection Day Cream (15ml) and Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm (15ml).

La Roche-Posay Effaclar 3-Step Anti Blemish System: was £39 , now £29.25 at LOOKFANTASTIC (save £10)

Promote a clearer-looking complexion with Effaclar’s 3-Step Anti-Blemish System. Helps to combat blemishes, congestion, enlarged pores and discolouration. Set includes: a clarifying cleanser, toner and treatment gel.

ESPA Golden Glow Collection: was £90 , now £54 at LOOKFANTASTIC (save £36)

Experience inner and outer radiance with ESPA's Golden Glow collection. Follow this nutrient-rich routine to achieve naturally glowing skin, a luminous complexion and radiant vitality. Set includes: Optimal Skin Pro- Cleanser (100ml) and Moisturiser (55ml), the Clean & Green Detox Mask (30ml) and Dual Action Cotton Cleansing Cloth.

Clinique For Men Skincare Essentials Gift Set: was £94 , now £47 at Clinique (save £47)

This is all a man needs for fresh, smooth, hydrated skin. Set includes: four full size products for combination to oily skin.

Liz Earle Daily Revitalising Men's Skincare Gift Set: was £49 , now £36.75 at John Lewis (save £13)

All combined in a gifting tin, these products will refresh and leave skin feeling smoother in just 3 simple steps. Set includes: Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser for Men (100ml), Pure Cotton Cloths x 2, Face & Body Wash (200ml) and After-Shaving Moisturiser for Men (50ml).

Women's Fragrance

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum Fragrance Gift Set: was £72 , now £54 at Debenhams (save £18)

I Want Choo is a powerful floral gourmand woody fragrance that explodes with joy and good humour finished with a seductive twist. Set includes: Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum (60ml) and Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Perfumed Body Lotion (100ml).

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Gift Set: was £98 , now £78.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC (save £20)

Treat yourself and your loved ones to Libre, the fragrance of freedom by YSL, presented in the most luxurious gift set. Set includes: Libre Eau de Parfum (1 x 50ml and 1 x 10ml) and Lash Clash Mascara Black Mini

Floral Street Fragrance Discovery Gift Set: was £18 , now £13.5 at Oliver Bonas (save £5)

With a collection of luxurious scents, all of Floral Street's fragrances are handcrafted in the UK and packaged in recyclable glass bottles. Set includes: a 1.5ml sized spray bottle of eight floral perfumes, perfect for discovering your favourites or keeping options in your handbag.

Hermès Terre d'Hermès Gift Set: was £75 , now £63.75 at Hermès (save £12)

Give the gift of luxury Hermès Terre d'Hermès Eau de Toilette Gift Set. Set includes: Terre d'Hermès EDT 50ml, Terre d'Hermes Shower Gel 40ml and Terre d'Hermès After-Shave Lotion 40ml.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Gift Set: was £73 , now £54.74 at Debenhams (save £19)

The Marc Jacobs Daisy giftset, starring the irresistibly feminine Eau de Toilette, makes the perfect Christmas gift. Set includes: Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette 50ml, Marc Jacobs Daisy Body Lotion 75ml and Marc Jacobs Daisy Shower Gel 75ml.

Make-up

Clinique Get The Look Neutral Nudes Eye Makeup Gift Set: was £45 , now £36 at M&S (save £9)

This 5-piece makeup gift set has everything you need for a timeless makeup look that is perfect for the festive season. Set includes: 5 natural products, including the Limited Edition All About Shadow Trio and High Impact Mascara in Black.

Refy Red Collection: was £54 , now £43.20 at Refy (save £11)

The Refy Red Collection also comes in a reusable off-white branded dust bag, making it the perfect gift. Set includes: Red Lip Sculpt, Red Tinted Lip Gloss, Cherry Cream Blush and a REFY Compact Mirror.

NARS Mini Dolce Vita Blush Duo: was £33 , now £19.80 at LOOKFANTASTIC (save £14)

Swipe and satisfy with an exclusive set featuring dusty rose shade Dolce Vita. All encased in holiday-edition, metallic ornamental packaging. Set includes: a Mini Blush for a weightless, natural-looking wash of colour and a Mini Multiple, designed for multipurpose use on eyes, lips, cheeks, and body.

Ted Baker Cosmetics Collection: was £48 , now £23.50 at Boots (save £25)

Presented in a beautiful keepsake box, this set provides every staple makeup product needed to create a full makeup look. Set includes: all of Ted Baker's favourites, including an eye shadow palette and two different lip products.

benefit Giftin Goodies Gift Set: was £42 , now £31.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC (save £11)

With some of the benefits best-sellers included, this is the gift that keeps on giving glam. Set includes: full size POREfessional smoothing face primer, full size My Brow Pencil, mini Hoola matte bronzer and mini They’re Real! lengthening mascara.

Men's Fragrance

HUGO BOSS BOSS Bottled For Him Gift Set: was £56 , now £44.8 at John Lewis (save £12)

Give him a unique gift this Christmas season, with the irresistible BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette gift set. Set includes: BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette (50ml) and BOSS Bottled Eau de Toilette Deodorant Spray (150ml).

Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Gift Set: was £67 , now £53.6 at Boots (save £14)

This masculine scent encapsulates refreshing bergamot, contrasted with the extreme sophistication of vetiver, tonka bean and elegant notes of iris. The perfect gift for yourself or treat for someone special.

Set includes: Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette (50ml) and Luna Rossa Ocean Travel Spray (10ml).

Creed Men's Inspiration Set: was £38 , now £34.2 at Fenwick (save £4)

Discover your next signature scent with the Creed Men's Classic Sample Set. Set includes: five 1.7ml fragrance samples of most loved men’s classics.

DIOR Sauvage Men's Fragrance Duo: was £115 , now £110 at The Fragrance Shop (save £5)

Get swept away with a Sauvage scented duo, the men’s Eau de Toilette with a trail inspired by wide-open spaces, raw and noble at the same time. Set includes: Sauvage Eau de Toilette (60ml) and Sauvage shower gel (250ml) in a gifting box.