The best Christmas gift ideas for jewellery lovers

When in doubt, say it with jewellery! Christmas is only a few weeks away and if you have no idea what to give the women in your life, jewellery is always a popular and sparkly option.

There are so many brands to shop from that have great discounted prices on their beautiful jewellery collections. Goldsmiths, ASOS and H.Samuel are just some of the brands that are already running their Christmas sales, offering customers up to 50% off on necklaces, bracelets and engagement rings. For our favourite UK jewellery brands to shop from, check out the best jewellery brands to shop guide for more.

Below are our favourite Christmas gifts for jewellery lovers, including top discounts from bestselling jewellery brands.

The best Christmas picks for jewellery lovers

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Silver & Diamond Triology Stud Earrings: £165 at Goldsmiths

Starting off strong with the Silver & Diamond Triology Stud Earrings from Goldsmiths that are currently 25% off in their Christmas sale. Three unique diamonds are arranged in a cluster and connected together with delicate drops of sterling silver. Diamonds are one of the most popular gemstones to give to a loved one, so if you’re looking for a present for your wife or girlfriend, these earrings are the perfect choice.

(Image credit: ASOS)

French Connection Pearl & Chain Necklace: £15 at ASOS

The French Connection Pearl & Chain Necklace in gold is 16% off at ASOS, plus if you use the code EXTRA at checkout, you get another 20% off. Pearls and gold have become increasingly popular and this necklace is the perfect combination of the two. This necklace is adjustable so it can be worn as a choker as part of a layering combination or it can stand alone at a slightly longer length.

(Image credit: Pandora)

Pandora Bracelet: Build a bracelet for £99

Best known for their charm bracelets, Pandora has got your Christmas gifts sorted with their ‘Build a Bracelet & save over 20%’ deal. Start your Pandora bracelet set by choosing from three different Pandora Moments bracelets and two charms from Pandora’s bestselling collection for just £99. This gift keeps on giving as you can add charms to their bracelet for each birthday and Christmas.

(Image credit: H.Samuel)

9ct White Gold 0.50ct Total Diamond Channel Set Ring: £499 at H.Samuel

Save £500 on the White Gold Total Diamond Channel Set Ring at H.Samuel. Whether you’re planning on popping the question or you’re trying to find the perfect wedding ring, this ring features 0.5ct sparkling diamonds embedded into stunning 9ct white gold.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Olivia Burton Textured Bee Stud Earrings: £40 at John Lewis

If you’re new to jewellery designers, Olivia Burton is extremely popular and their bee jewellery is one of their most iconic collections. The Olivia Burton Textured Bee Stud Earrings are made of rose gold and are delicately textured to make the bees more realistic and lifelike. They’re ideal for everyday wear to add some extra colour to any outfits.

(Image credit: Thomas Sabo)

Charm Pendant Star Mother of Pearl: £55 at Thomas Sabo

Like Pandora, Thomas Sabo are renowned for their charm bracelet collections. If you know someone who already has a Thomas Sabo bracelet, give them a charm to add to it. The Thomas Sabo outlet is full of discounted charms, like this Star Charm. Made of yellow gold and mother of pearl, this charm is super versatile and can be attached to bracelets or necklaces.

(Image credit: Very)

Michael Kors Parker Ladies Watch: £175.25 at Very

Very’s clearance sale is full of discounted designer watches, including the Michael Kors Parker Ladies Watch. This watch is made of stainless steel, rose gold and embellished with crystals. The watch face has a chronograph movement and extra accents, including the date and subtle Michael Kors branding.

(Image credit: Goldsmiths)

Citizen Diamond Eco-Drive Ladies Watch: £329 at Goldsmiths

The Citizen Diamond Eco-Drive Ladies watch is a simple yet beautiful watch, made with diamonds, stainless steel and mother of pearl. This watch is powered by light and eco-drive technology, which means it never needs a battery. The dial and date is made of stainless steel in an attractive white mother-of-pearl colour.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Katie Loxton Pretty Little Things Jewellery Box: £29.99 at John Lewis

If you’re not sure what kind of jewellery someone wants, a great gift to give a jewellery lover is a jewellery box. The Katie Loxton Pretty Little Things Jewellery Box has multiple compartments for you to pack and transport your jewellery with you wherever you go. It has a chic white and gold design with tassel decorations and easily stores your necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings without them getting tangled.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewellery Organiser: £14.06 at Amazon

Currently discounted at Amazon, the Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewellery Organiser has a three-tiered design that allows you to store and display accessories. Hang your necklaces on the arms to keep them tangle free and the base doubles as a jewellery tray so you can lay out your other accessories.