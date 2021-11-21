The best budget gaming chair you can buy is now half price in the Black Friday sales

T3 is one of the foremost experts on the best gaming chairs you can buy as we spend each year building and then testing the finest new models.

And, right now, our favourite budget gaming chair is the Brazen Phantom Elite, which is discounted by 50% in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

View the half-price Brazen Phantom Elite gaming chair deal at Amazon

What's even better about this offer, which is one of the very best Black Friday deals going, is that it is available on all six colourways that the Phantom Elite comes in, including Black, Blue, Pink, Red, White and Yellow.

We think this is a fantastic offer as it cuts the price of our favourite budget gaming chair in half. Here's the full details of the offer.

Here at T3 we think the best budget gaming chair is the Brazen Phantom Elite, and right now its price is cut in half by 50% in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You can get the chair in each of its six available colourways, too, at this price. Black | Blue | Pink | Red | White | Yellow

In our Brazen Phantom Elite review we said that it had a "stylish design", a "comfortable seat and cushions", and that its "steel frame feels solid". We also said it was "easy to use in smaller spaces" and that it features "solid craftsmanship". We gave it a score of 4 out of 5 and concluded it was the best budget gaming chair you could buy.

And that's why T3 has zero qualms about recommending this Amazon Black Friday deal. It delivers that chair, the one that we say is the best budget gaming chair, for half price.