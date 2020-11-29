The best Amazon Echo Show 8 Cyber Monday deals

Amazon's huge Alexa-powered device range is the stuff of smart home legend at this point, offering a quick and easy way to get on the smartification hype without having to do too much work. The Echo Show 8 is a good example: a smart display that can host video calls and everything else. And with Cyber Monday deals upon us, there has never been a better time to grab one.

The Echo Show 8 is one of the better Alexa devices in our opinion, offering something that is truly unique and not found anywhere else. The 8-inch display is crisp and clear and the webcam is easily high quality enough for video calls. Simply place the device in a convenient place – your kitchen counter, for example – and you're away.

On top of calls, the Echo Show 8 can do everything the other Echo devices can: control your lights and smart appliances, message friends, play music and the radio, read the news, and so on. Privacy is built-in, too, with a slideable camera cover.

If you're already in the Echo universe, this is the perfect addition.

