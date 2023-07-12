The best 3 headphones deals I’d recommend – before Prime Day ends

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tick tock, that's the sound of the Amazon Prime Day clock – because as I write this we're into day two of two of the retailer's sale and, come midnight, the virtual doors will slam shut and that's that (well, until Black Friday, no doubt). With many hours to still purchase, however, I've seen a pattern in my Prime Day research: there are some incredible headphones deals.

Indeed, in addition to a dedicated Prime Day 2023 Headphones & Earphones Deals page (not to mention our T3 5-star Rated Tech round-up), I've spotted three truly stand-out deals from two premium audio brands that I think are well worthy of your consideration. I've been in this tech game for nearly 15 years now, and my experience in testing and curating the best headphones and best earphones tells me one thing: I know a deal when I see one.

So whether you're looking for the best in-ear noise-cancelling earbuds of 2023, or are happy going with a year-older but also amazing equivalent, or require the best bargain on a 5-star pair of over-ear headphones, I've got them all here in this curated Prime Day headphones round-up...