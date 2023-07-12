The best 3 headphones deals I’d recommend – before Prime Day ends

Tick tock, that's the sound of the Amazon Prime Day clock – because as I write this we're into day two of two of the retailer's sale and, come midnight, the virtual doors will slam shut and that's that (well, until Black Friday, no doubt). With many hours to still purchase, however, I've seen a pattern in my Prime Day research: there are some incredible headphones deals.
Indeed, in addition to a dedicated Prime Day 2023 Headphones & Earphones Deals page (not to mention our T3 5-star Rated Tech round-up), I've spotted three truly stand-out deals from two premium audio brands that I think are well worthy of your consideration. I've been in this tech game for nearly 15 years now, and my experience in testing and curating the best headphones and best earphones tells me one thing: I know a deal when I see one.
So whether you're looking for the best in-ear noise-cancelling earbuds of 2023, or are happy going with a year-older but also amazing equivalent, or require the best bargain on a 5-star pair of over-ear headphones, I've got them all here in this curated Prime Day headphones round-up...
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2:
was £279.95, now £199.99 at Amazon
Awarded the 2023 T3 Award for Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, I'm surprised and thrilled to see such a new pair of amazing earbuds discounted so soon after their release. As T3's review of the QC Earbuds 2 says: "noise-cancelling that's out of this world". That says it all really: if you want the absolute best ANC then these are untouchable.
Sony WF-1000XM4:
was £250, now £149 at Amazon
Before the Bose above won their Best ANC accolade, Sony's also superb in-ears were widely regarded as the best. Indeed, T3's WF-1000XM4 review suggests that they're among the best-sounding in-ears you're likely to ever hear, certainly Sony's best. I personally find them a bit big, physically speaking, but with a price cut as dramatic as this that's a fair compromise – besides, I know from multiple owners of these earbuds just how good they sound.
Sony WH-1000XM4:
was £350, now £197.60 at Amazon
If you're into over ears then this Sony deal is a total steal. Although the 2021 T3 Awards-winning WH-1000XM4 have since been replaced by the XM5 version, for the sub-£200 asking price I still think these offer sound and comfort that's up there with best of the best. Indeed, as T3's WH-1000XM4 review pointed out: "[these] are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy". If I wasn't a Bose Headphones 700 owner, these would be the over-ear headphones I'd buy – especially at this price!