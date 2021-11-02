The awesome new iPad Pro 12.9-inch is its cheapest EVER price in this Amazon deal

Get the astounding M1 iPad Pro and its mini-LED screen with a great discount for the first time – you might not see better even over Black Friday

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro absolutely blew us away when we reviewed it, thanks to its ridiculous levels of power and its astounding HDR screen. And it's currently the cheapest it's ever been, thanks to a discount at Amazon UK.

• Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) | Was £999 | Now £939 | Save £60 at Amazon UK

In our full iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review, we said that it's the "most technologically superior version of the best tablet family" with the stand-out feature being the mini-LED screen – that's the same tech used what we currently rate as the best TV in the world.

This uses thousands and thousands of tiny lights behind the pixels to create a beautifully bright display for HDR, but also offers super-precise dimming of those lights for stronger contrast. Our review said: "The sheer range that this screen can produce is just gorgeous, with bright lights right next to dim areas. But unlike most LCD screens where the dim areas tend to flatten and lose detail, here everything has depth and clarity. OLED screens can achieve this too, but they can't hit the brightness that this screen manages, making the total experience more like a high-end TV than any other tablet.

If you want a tablet for video, there's simply nothing better on the market. And don't forget that you get the Apple M1 chip powering it, meaning that it's as powerful as an eight-core laptop. It's absolutely future-proof.

It's the best tablet in the world, and we haven't really seen any discounts on it so far – until now. The money saved might not be huge but it'll help pay for your Apple Pencil to go with it.

We're not sure if you'll see any Black Friday iPad deals to beat this – it's possible the the best Black Friday deals will go a little higher on this model, but we certainly wouldn't put any money on it.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) includes an astounding HDR screen that's the best of any tablet by a mile, plus its M1 processor is like a pro-level laptop. It's a super-sleek, super-fast portable work machine, with the flexibility that you can add the Apple Pencil to it for notes or drawing.

View Deal
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

