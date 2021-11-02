The awesome new iPad Pro 12.9-inch is its cheapest EVER price in this Amazon deal

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro absolutely blew us away when we reviewed it, thanks to its ridiculous levels of power and its astounding HDR screen. And it's currently the cheapest it's ever been, thanks to a discount at Amazon UK.

• Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) | Was £999 | Now £939 | Save £60 at Amazon UK

In our full iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review, we said that it's the "most technologically superior version of the best tablet family" with the stand-out feature being the mini-LED screen – that's the same tech used what we currently rate as the best TV in the world.

This uses thousands and thousands of tiny lights behind the pixels to create a beautifully bright display for HDR, but also offers super-precise dimming of those lights for stronger contrast. Our review said: "The sheer range that this screen can produce is just gorgeous, with bright lights right next to dim areas. But unlike most LCD screens where the dim areas tend to flatten and lose detail, here everything has depth and clarity. OLED screens can achieve this too, but they can't hit the brightness that this screen manages, making the total experience more like a high-end TV than any other tablet.

If you want a tablet for video, there's simply nothing better on the market. And don't forget that you get the Apple M1 chip powering it, meaning that it's as powerful as an eight-core laptop. It's absolutely future-proof.

It's the best tablet in the world, and we haven't really seen any discounts on it so far – until now. The money saved might not be huge but it'll help pay for your Apple Pencil to go with it.

We're not sure if you'll see any Black Friday iPad deals to beat this – it's possible the the best Black Friday deals will go a little higher on this model, but we certainly wouldn't put any money on it.