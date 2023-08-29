The Asus ROG Phone 8 could be here soon – and it should have one big spec upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best gaming phones, there are really only a handful of models worthy of your consideration. These devices are tuned for superior performance when gaming on the go, and offer hardcore specs compared to other Android phones on the market.

We've recently tested both the Asus ROG Phone 7 and the Redmagic 8 Pro Titanium – arguably the two best choices. Now, details have emerged about the successor for the Asus model – and it includes one spec bump which should offer a big boost.

According to recent additions to the IMEI database, three variants of the ROG Phone 8 will be unveiled. Users can expect to find standard, Pro and Ultimate versions, as was the case this time out.

Inside, though, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. That has yet to be officially unveiled, though it is starting to crop up in different places online. The new chip is usually launched around the end of the year, with October or November likely.

Big things are expected for that processor. When the current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched, it offered a whole host of upgrades over the previous generation. Now, with rumours of a significant price hike for this generation, many are expecting another healthy suite of upgrades.

No other specs have been rumoured for the new handset. However, I'd expect a couple of key upgrades to differentiate it from the current model. One thing I'd hope to see get a boost is the camera.

When I tested the ROG Phone 7, it stood out as one of the weakest parts of the device. That makes sense – so much of the spec sheet is dedicated to hardcore gaming performance that something has to give. It could easily be better, though. Making a little upgrade there would really help the device outside of gaming environments.

With the device expected to debut around the turn of the new year, we shouldn't have too long to wait and find out. It's well worth keeping an eye out for further leaks and rumours, too. Particularly now the device has appeared online, we're likely to see more information slip out in the coming months.