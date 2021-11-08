The AO.com early Black Friday event is live with top deals on TVs, laptops and kitchenware

This week, many retailers are setting their Black Friday deals live, including Currys , Very , Amazon and Dell . AO.com have also joined the party, with their early bird Black Friday deals now live for customers to shop popular products at great discounted prices.

If you’re looking for electrical appliances, white goods and computing tech, AO.com has slashed their prices on leading brands, including Shark, Samsung, Toshiba, Hisense and more.

To view the full early bird deals from AO.com, click the link above. For the top AO.com deals live today plus our predictions on what will be included in their Black Friday sale, keep reading.

Top deals live today

What to shop from the AO.com early Black Friday sale

Last year, AO.com had huge price cuts on 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuums and phones and this year, it looks like they’re doing the same thing! So far, their top deals this year are on TVs from Samsung and Toshiba, and cooking appliances like coffee machines and hobs. With over 500 products to browse from, AO.com have price cuts with up to £300 off, giving customers a great opportunity to bag some great deals before Christmas.

Visit the AO.com Black Friday sale now or see below for the top AO.com product categories that are currently packed full of discounts.

Image AO.com Black Friday TV deals

AO.com is known for their TVs, home cinema, soundbars and accessories, so if you’re looking for an upgrade on your TV set, look at AO.com. Toshiba, Hisense, Samsung, TCL and Philips TVs are all discounted currently at AO.com, with Hisense seeing the biggest price cuts of up to 50% off.

Image AO.com Black Friday Computing deals

As tech experts, AO.com have a wide range of laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors and more. If you’re looking for ASUS, Acer and Huawei laptops, there are incredible deals on these devices from AO.com right now.

Image AO.com Black Friday Floorcare deals

Vacuum cleaners are extremely popular in the Black Friday sales. AO.com have top vacuums from Shark, Hoover and Bosch and are offering up to 30% off these devices.

Image AO.com Black Friday Cooking deals

Black Friday is the perfect event to update your kitchen in time for Christmas. Whether you’re looking for a microwave, oven, hob or fridge, AO.com have an extensive range of cooking and kitchenware.

Image AO.com Black Friday Small Appliances deals

AO.com small appliances include coffee machines, grills, kettles and toasters. To complete your home and kitchen tech stack, check AO.com’s deals today for the best prices on leading appliance brands, like George Foreman, Russell Hobbs and Sage.

Shop the AO.com Black Friday sale now for more deals and discounts on a wide range of products.