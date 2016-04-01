The Model 3 is a Tesla you can actually afford!

Following plenty of hype and mysterious updates, car manufacturer Tesla has finally pulled the curtain back from its latest electric car, the Model 3. Much like its predecessors, the Model S and the Model X, this new model will run on powerful lithium-ion offering 215 miles on a single charge.

Tesla is aiming the Model 3 as a proper mass-market vehicle with both power under the hood and plenty of tech. Each model with come with an autopilot feature as standard and with have the capacity to go from zero to 60 in less than six seconds.

Tesla owner Elon Musk, who was at the Los Angeles reveal event, commented that the Model 3 may even be faster than that by the time it hits the market.

It'll have room for five adults, and will have its seats shifted forward slightly to create more room inside the car. The rear window will be one large piece of curved glass to create an unobstructed and panoramic view from behind.

The Model 3 will also come with 'trunk space' in both the rear and the front of the car, offering more cargo space than your average hatchback.

The car will also come with supercharging as standard (a faster means of fueling up the car). There are currently 3,600 supercharging stations worldwide. Musk says this number will double by next year. At the moment, there are eight supercharge stations located in the UK.

The Tesla 3 will be out in 2017 starting at $35,000 (roughly £24,400) per model. Get your orders in fast - these things are sure to sell out like hotcakes.

Via: Fortune