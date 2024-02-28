Tempur launches new cooling mattress and hot sleepers are going to love it

Quick Summary Tempur has released its latest mattress: the Pro Air SmartCool. Made from NASA-approved memory foam, the new Tempur mattress has a smart cover that’s cooling, breathable and adaptive. The Pro Air SmartCool mattress can be bought exclusively on the Dreams website with prices starting from £1,399.

US-based mattress and bedding brand, Tempur has just launched a new mattress range, available exclusively at Dreams. The new Pro Air SmartCool mattress has been engineered with NASA-approved technology, and its new cooling cover is more breathable and adaptable than ever before.

Known for its advanced collection of best mattresses , Tempur made a name for itself after being recognised and certified by NASA and the Space Foundation in 1988. Tempur scientists created a material based on NASA technology that was originally used to cushion pilots during test flying.

By experimenting with this memory foam material and introducing it to its mattress and other bedding products, Tempur launched its first mattress in 1980 and hasn’t stopped since. Due to its popularity and comfort levels, the brand still uses the same premium Tempur memory foam in all its products, including the new Tempur Pro Air SmartCool mattress .

The Tempur Pro Air SmartCool mattress is part of Tempur’s coolest ever mattress range, so if you tend to overheat when you sleep, you’re going to love this new mattress. Alongside its award-winning memory foam, the Tempur Pro Air SmartCool mattress is also made using Tempur’s all-new Advanced Material which offers great pressure relief and motion isolation, for a sleep that’s adaptive and cooling.

(Image credit: Dreams)

Speaking of cooling, the Tempur Pro Air SmartCool mattress comes with the Pro Air SmartCool cover which is exclusive to Dreams. The cover offers a cooling sleep surface that works to reduce heat throughout the night by transferring excess heat away from you as you sleep.

The Tempur Pro Air SmartCool mattress comes in three options, so you can choose your firmness level that suits your preferences and requirements. On Dreams, you can select the Tempur Pro Air SmartCool mattress in soft, medium or firm, for the perfect cushioned support for your sleep style and position.