TalkTalk broadband deal delivers fast speeds & £75 gift card at £23.50 a month

Switching broadband providers or hunting for the best broadband deals is a great way to keep living costs down and save money on your monthly bills.

If you’re looking for a cheap broadband deal, TalkTalk is currently offering its Fibre 65 broadband package for just £23.50 a month. This broadband deal is a decent price cut that not only offers superfast speeds but also comes with a £75 gift card.

View TalkTalk Fibre 65 deal here

The Fibre 65 package from TalkTalk offers 67Mb average speeds on an 18 month contract. Fibre 65 also comes with unlimited downloads, easy setup with no setup fee, and you get 30 days to try out TalkTalk’s fibre broadband with no penalty for leaving if you’re not happy with it.

With a strong focus on the cost of living price rises, TalkTalk is keeping its prices down and is also offering a free £75 gift card with its Fibre 65 package. There are plenty of gift card options available, including Amazon, GiftCloud, M&S, Tesco or an online-only cash card.

To view the TalkTalk Fibre 65 broadband deal, click the link above or keep reading for more broadband deals from top providers. This deal ends on the 23rd March, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of this discount.

Earlier this year, we found a similar deal from TalkTalk which offered Fibre 65 at a slightly cheaper monthly cost but with a smaller gift card balance. We expect to see many of these types of deals from TalkTalk as the year goes on, so make sure you keep an eye on this.

Below is our broadband comparison guide which we've put together to help you find the best deals from popular providers.

