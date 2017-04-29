T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Nintendo 2DS XL, Amazon Echo Look, Acer Predator Triton 700, and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the Nintendo 2DS XL, Amazon Echo Look, Acer Predator Triton 700

and more.

Nintendo 2DS XL

Nintendo has announced a new console this week. The Nintendo 2DS XL, as the name suggests, sits between the 3DX XL and the 2DS.

That means you get the larger screen of the 3DS but with 2D only like the 2DS. This will come in black and turquoise or white and orange and go on sale on 28 July. Check out more details at the link.

Amazon Echo Look

Amazon has decided to kill the mirror and it’s doing it with the Alexa voice controlled camera system called Echo Look.

The Amazon Echo Look is here to let you see yourself in 360 degrees on your phone thanks to is Wi-Fi connected smarts. Get tips on outfits, share fashion photos, control the smarthome and more all from this one device. Find out more at the link.

Acer Predator Triton 700

Acer has taken the wraps off its latest flagship gaming laptop called the Predator Triton 700. This beast offers power and cool design while still remaining portable.

Specs include a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 7th Gen Intel Core processing, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 GPU, 32GB RAM and more. There’s even a Gorilla Glass body top so you can see the fan working inside the machine. Check out more on this €3,399 (£2,860) machine at the link.

BMW 5 Series

The latest BMW 5 Series crams in more tech than Currys and does it with way more style too. T3 took to the roads to test out the latest saloon - see what we thought at the link.

DJI Goggles

DJI, the drone specialist, has released a headset that lets you fly its drones in virtual reality. This is called DJI Goggles.

The Goggles lets you fly drones by simply turning your head. You can also look about in 360 degrees while flying with the controller for a passenger-like flying experience. Here the full run down at the link.

Sony Xperia XZ in Bronze Pink

Sony has announced a new version of its already new Xperia XZ smartphone, now in Bronze Pink.

The phone features a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, Snapdragon 835 and more impressive specs. Check out details at the link.

B&O Play P2

The B&O Play P2 is all about being smooth and pebble like. That’s why it’s button free save for the power. It also packs in Bluetooth connectivity and 360 degree sound dispersion for the £149 price.

Check out more details at the link.