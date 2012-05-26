T3 Gadget Awards 2012: Vote for Gadget Personality of the Year

Richard Branson & Dr Dre are among the celebs up for Gadget Personality of the Year at the T3 Gadget Awards 2012. Cast your vote now...

Richard Branson, Stephen Fry and Dr Dre are among the handful of celebs short-listed to take home the Gadget Personality of the Year gong at this year's T3 Gadget Awards.

The Virgin boss, actor and rapper join Gadget Show: World Tour host Pollyanna Woodward and Mashable CEO Pete Cashmore in the category that celebrates the achievements of the gadget-obsessed personalities we've all grown to love.

Last year saw Facebook boss Mark Zuckerburg snag the crown, however, the Harvard dropout failed to make it in this year's category.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Pollyanna Woodward

Emma Barnett

Jason Bradbury

Rory Cellan-Jones

Sir Richard Branson

Stephen Fry

Kim Dotcom

Spencer Kelly

Dr Dre

Pete Cashmore

Vote Now: Gadget Personality of the Year

“This year promises to be the biggest and best T3 Gadget Awards ever,” said T3.com Editor and Gadget Awards judge Kieran Alger.

“The competition for places in the T3 Gadget Awards 2012 longlist has been fiercer than ever.

"The quality of the tech we've seen launched since last September, across all categories, has made the selection process the toughest since I've been involved.



“Last year we saw 967,000 votes cast by tech fans across the world and with new ways to vote via Facebook and Twitter, this year we're hoping to break the 1m votes mark.”

This is your chance to vote for your favourite technophobe, so don't just sit there: head over to the T3 Gadget Awards 2012 page now to cast your vote.