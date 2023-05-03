T3 Awards 2023 Readers' Choice Award: voting now open

Have your say for the T3 Readers' Choice Award 2023

T3 Readers' Choice Award
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
published

The T3 Awards 2023 are now just over a month away, and the awards shortlist is now confirmed. Our experts are now deliberating to pick the winners in each of 81 categories. However, there is one winner that won't be chosen by our panel. 

The Readers' Choice Award lets you have your say as to the product that you rated highest in the last 12 months. There are 8 products in the shortlist for the award, with nominations added by the T3 team, PRs, manufacturers and our readers. The final winner though is based purely on your votes. 

The voting is open now and will close at 11:59 pm on 12 May 2023. The winner will be announced alongside our headline awards at a ceremony on 7 June and on the website on 8 June. 

The shortlist for the Readers' Choice Award are: 

  • Nothing Phone 1
  • PlayStation VR2
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Saucony Endorphin Elite
  • Tower 9-litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer
  • Sonos Era 300
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro

Cast your vote now on our T3 Awards voting page. 

TOPICS
Lifestyle
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸