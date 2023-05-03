T3 Awards 2023 Readers' Choice Award: voting now open

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The T3 Awards 2023 are now just over a month away, and the awards shortlist is now confirmed. Our experts are now deliberating to pick the winners in each of 81 categories. However, there is one winner that won't be chosen by our panel.

The Readers' Choice Award lets you have your say as to the product that you rated highest in the last 12 months. There are 8 products in the shortlist for the award, with nominations added by the T3 team, PRs, manufacturers and our readers. The final winner though is based purely on your votes.

The voting is open now and will close at 11:59 pm on 12 May 2023. The winner will be announced alongside our headline awards at a ceremony on 7 June and on the website on 8 June.

The shortlist for the Readers' Choice Award are:

Nothing Phone 1

PlayStation VR2

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Saucony Endorphin Elite

Tower 9-litre Dual Basket Digital Air Fryer

Sonos Era 300

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Cast your vote now on our T3 Awards voting page.