T3 Awards 2020: Panda's dreamy Memory Foam Bamboo pillow is a winner

Hunting for a pillow that'll deliver a blissful night's sleep? Look no further than this memory foam bamboo pillow from Panda. This innovative design is the rightful winner of a T3 Award, and sits proudly at the top of our best pillows ranking too. (Browse the rest of the winners on our T3 Awards 2020 landing page).

At T3, we fully appreciate the importance of a great night's sleep, which is why for 2020 we added two new categories to our Awards list: now, Best Pillow and Best Duvet join the Best Mattress in our roster of prizes. Panda saw off competition from other major brands including Simba and Eve to snap up 2020's award.

So what makes this Panda pillow so special? Well for a start, there's no feathers here. Panda instead uses a material that has revolutionised the mattress industry in recent years: memory foam. There's three layers here, designed to respond to your individual form, to cradle and support you as you slumber.

Using this pillow for the first time feels a little odd – if you're used to more traditional inners, this can seem like a solid block of unyielding plastic. However, it softens almost instantly, and within seconds you find your head and neck gently cradled, ready for a beautifully comfortable sleep.

The cover benefits from takes a step away from the norm, too. The bamboo fabric casing is super-soft and remarkably cool to lie on. This fabric is also naturally antibacterial, making it suitable for those who suffer from sensitive skin, eczema, and dust allergies – plus, it zips off for easy cleaning. Finally, as one of the world’s fastest and most densely growing plants, bamboo is a sustainable option too.

This medium-firm pillow should suit back, side or front sleepers. But if you're not sure you're going to love it, Panda also offers a free 30-night trial, with free delivery and returns to take the risk out of buying. And there's a 10-year guarantee for added peace of mind.

