The T3 Awards 2017 together with Three AS IT HAPPENED!

The T3 Award winners (announced earlier in the day)

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Best Gaming Accessory Award goes to the... @SteelSeriesUK Arctis 7! https://t.co/APk9riCjpW pic.twitter.com/b5RCERm4tjSeptember 20, 2017

ICYMI The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Car of the Year Award goes to the... Volvo XC60! @VolvoCarUK https://t.co/CaJ7egowRT pic.twitter.com/o8LLRBUHsUSeptember 21, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Fun Award goes to the @anki Overdrive Fast & Furious! https://t.co/3mlkFwtmGJ pic.twitter.com/dlFiV0Z2GySeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Best Lifestyle Camera Award goes to the... @Instax SQ10! @Fujifilm_UK https://t.co/rTUNipruvZ pic.twitter.com/0Hsdsvr5xISeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Best Smartwatch Award goes to the... @Apple Watch Series 2! https://t.co/iCF9qYcdPe pic.twitter.com/zBWw3IALsUSeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 Best Baby and Toddler Tech Award in association with T3 Baby goes to the @Philips_AVENT uGrow! https://t.co/euFrSq3XBP pic.twitter.com/Ame6DXz7wVSeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Best Home Networking Tech Award goes to Google Wi-Fi! @madebygoogle https://t.co/qBkYEEy7kT pic.twitter.com/DiHdOTPozASeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 Best Kitchen and Home Tech Award in partnership with T3 Home is the AEG ComfortLift! @AEG_Global https://t.co/StknV3ilpE pic.twitter.com/Dsf6xiXgwlSeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Best Bluetooth speaker Award goes to the... @CambridgeAudio YoYo M! https://t.co/acWFD7C7fq pic.twitter.com/Kv9GyFyYblSeptember 20, 2017

Highly commended in the #T3Awards 2017 Best Bluetooth speaker Award category was the @ultimateears Wonderboom. https://t.co/FX0w7iub99 pic.twitter.com/m0VcDW3y8HSeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 Best Bluetooth headphones (in ear) Award goes to the... @OptomaUK NuForce BE Sport3! https://t.co/J5brK4Cahi pic.twitter.com/zBUmhCb8p2September 20, 2017

Highly commended in the #T3Awards 2017 Best Bluetooth headphones (in ear) Award category was the @Bose QC 30. https://t.co/sIjyBgLV7Z pic.twitter.com/BYTE5MCMBXSeptember 20, 2017

The #T3Awards 2017 together with @ThreeUK Editors' Choice Award goes to the... Tile Slim! @TheTileApp https://t.co/rxvkDDYyRv pic.twitter.com/0TrHgIbOx8September 20, 2017

Highly commended in the #T3Awards 2017 Editors' Choice Award category was the Beeline Bike Compass. @ridebeeline https://t.co/nOZAL80dCh pic.twitter.com/3uf0GYD21GSeptember 20, 2017

A T3 Award is the most prestigious prize in the tech industry, given only to the greatest gadgets, the best brands and the most innovative, er, innovators.

This year the most nominated companies are Sony, Apple and Samsung - all with nine nominations each, closely followed by Google and Amazon, with eight.

Who will be this year’s most prominent winner? Will Apple hold on to their ‘Gadget of the Year’ crown? Can Samsung hold on, for a third consecutive year, for the title ‘Phone of the Year’ following its success with the S6 Edge and S7 Edge? All will be revealed!

What happened last year?

Last year VR tech was a big winner, with the prestigious Gadget of the Year award going to the HTC Vive. It also won Gaming Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year.

Samsung also snagged three awards last year, picking up Brand of the Year, Wearable Technology of the Year for its Gear S2 smartwatch and Phone of the Year for the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Surface Book was our Laptop of the Year in 2016, while Tesla picked up Car of the Year for the Model X, while Connected Home Tech of the Year was won by Dyson for its Pure Cool Link fan.

As for our 'people awards', will.i.am, founder of i.am+, joined us on stage to receive Tech Personality of the Year. Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia was the recipient of the Tech Legend Award. And the Outstanding Contribution to Tech award went to Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi.

As part of the T3 Awards' 10-year celebration in 2016, a one-time Gadget of the Decade award was given to the Apple iPhone, voted for by you.

How the T3 Awards 2017 will be decided

Voting for the T3 Awards - in partnership with The Sun, Sky News Swipe and Digital Spy - is open and the public vote lets you have your say in the so-called “Oscars of tech”. Four categories are being voted for by readers: Gadget of the Year, Phone of the Year, Brand of the Year and Retailer of the Year. The remainder of the awards have been decided by an expert panel of tech and lifestyle journalists.

The judging panel:

Dan Grabham - Editor, T3.com

Dan Jones - Consumer Editor, The Sun

Duncan Bell - Lifestyle Editor, T3.com

Gemma Evans - Presenter, Sky News Swipe

Hannah Bouckley - Content Manager, Tech and Gadgets, BT.com

Lucy Hedges - Tech Editor, Metro

Matthew Bolton - Editor, T3 Magazine

Rhiannon Williams - Technology Correspondent, i newspaper

Spencer Kelly - Presenter, BBC Click

Steve May - AV freelance journalist

However, on the following key categories you got to vote (now closed): Gadget Of The Year, Brand Of The Year, Retailer Of The Year and Phone of the Year.

Our 'people awards' are awarded by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams.

T3 Awards 2017 categories

Best of the year

Brand Of The Year

Gadget Of The Year in association with Three

Innovation Of The Year in association with Sky News Swipe

Best Gadget Under £100

Retailer Of The Year

Luxury Tech Of The Year

Car Of The Year

TV awards

Best Smart/Connected TV

Best Streaming Service

Best TV Audio Product (Soundbars and soundbases)

Computing Awards

Best Laptop

Best Gaming PC

Best Gaming Peripheral

Audio Awards

Best Bluetooth Headphones (Over/On Ear)

Best Bluetooth Headphones (In Ear)

Best Bluetooth Speaker

Best Wi-Fi/Multiroom Speaker

Best Hi-fi Product

Wearables Awards

Best Smartwatch

Best Fitness Wearable

Mobile Awards

Best Phone in association with Gear4

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Mobile Accessory

Smart Living Awards

Smart Home Product Of The Year

Best Connected Lighting Product

Best Connected Security Product in association with Encrypt.Me

Best Connected Eco/Energy Product

Best Baby Tech

Best Home & Kitchen Tech

Best Home Networking Product

Imaging Awards

Best Camera

Best Action Camera

And finally…

The fun award!