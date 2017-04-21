T3 Agenda: ViewRanger brings maps to your wearable, Tefal's new steam generator and more

In today's Friday edition of the T3 Agenda, we map the great outdoors on our Android Wear wearable, Tefal's new steam generator and Sol Republic's answer to the Air Buds...

Hike like a pro with ViewRanger's new mapping app for Android Wear 2.0

It was only back in January that we reviewed the robust and reliable WSD-F20 smartwatch from Casio, and now the outdoor-focused wearable (and others with Android Wear 2.0 installed) is getting a comprehensive new mapping tool for all you hikers and ramblers out there.

The app, designed and released by ViewRanger, includes highly-detailed topographic maps covering Europe, USA, Canada, and New Zealand as well as real-time compass directions and easy-to-follow route guides from hundreds of top outdoor publishers around the world.

The smartwatch app pinpoints your exact location using GPS, tracks your movements on zoomable offline maps and allows you to record every outdoor adventure. It's also been fully optimised for the new CASIO PRO TREK Smart watch.

The app is available as a free update to the ViewRanger app on Google Play.

Let off some steam with Tefal’s new high-pressure steam generator

Are you in the market for a new iron? Tefal is introducing a new product to its ever-growing Effectis high pressure steam generator range, the Effectis Plus GV6721. This is the first ultra compact high speed steam generator that cuts ironing time in half while delivering professional results.

The water tank capacity is just 1.4L, giving those with limited storage space the chance to experience the unbeatable efficiency of the Effectis. Its power is not compromised though and at 2200 watts with 5 bar pressure, the Effectis powers through even the thickest of fabrics removing unwanted creases.

You can even fold bed sheets and iron through multiple layers getting flawless results in no time at all due to a highly powerful steam boost of up to 240g/min.

The Effectis Plus can be bought from Amazon and Debenhams for £179.99.

Sol Republic takes on Air Buds with its very own Amps Air

Sol Republic is taking on the wireless Air Buds with the cool, sleek and stylish Amps Air. The Bluetooth buds even come with a portable charging case which offers 15 full earbud charges. With a built in 2200maH battery and USB port, the case even doubles as charger for your phone.

The ear buds are designed to comfortably fit the ear with a silicone, sweat resistant sleeve and futuristically designed grooves. The grooves allow an airflow, making Amps Air the perfect workout partner, as well as being comfortable enough to wear all day.

Control your music and your calls, without rummaging for your phone by picking up, declining and even activating voice recognition software all by a touch of the multi-function button.

Available in Rose Gold and Black, Amps Air are £149.00 and are available from Sol Republic’s new UK site, Amazon and HMV from June.