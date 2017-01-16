T3 Agenda: A giant five-door fridge/freezer from Sharp, Gigabyte's 15-inch gaming laptops and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we take a look at Sharp's montster, five-door Karakuri fridge, a set of new 15-inch gaming laptops and more...

This giant American fridge from Sharp is so big you'll have to start buying in bulk

Home appliance specialist Sharp has just unveiled a raft of new smart products - and one of them is huge, American-style fridge with five doors and enough space to sate even the grandest of appetites.

The SJ-WX830F-BK(WH) Karakuri is a fridge/freezer combi that combines a hidden water dispenser (which keeps your water sealed and away from dust to reduce the changes of allergic reactions) with an in-built drinks maker that's perfect for rustling up mixers and cocktails in your kitchen.

It's even got a 48 litres of customisable temperature space, enabling you to tweak its setting to suit different kinds of food stuffs. You can also cool dishes and plates down down in a jiffy with the handy Extreme Cool mode.

The Sharp Karakuri fridge will go on sale in Europe towards the end of 2017 with a retail price of €3,700 (roughly £3,230).

Sharp's new steam-assisted oven will clean itself in 20 minutes flat

Sharp isn't just preparing to debut a Goliath of a fridge/freezer later this year - it's also got a new steam-assisted oven (complete with an incredibly useful self-cleaning function).

The Sharp Steam-Assisted Oven enables you to give your food that golden-brown colour on the outside while using steam to keep the insides succulent and ready for the eating. It comes with 150 pre-set cooking options that range from desserts to exotic main meals, so you'll never be left without culinary inspiration.

There's also a brilliant VapCleanPlus function that enables you to set the oven to clean itself internally, shifting the build-up of tough stains and food remains without the need to get on your hands and knees and scrub.

Take a look at Gigabyte's new 15-inch gaming laptops

Gigabyte has unveiled two new gaming-focused laptops - the P56 and Saber 15 - and with 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 graphics cards they're serious bits of PC gaming kit.

The Gigabyte P56 comes with a 15.6-inch UHD 3840x2160 display, so that processor and graphics card combo will be able to do your favourite games justice (even when you're playing on the train or a in a coffee shop).

The Saber 15 (pictured above) is another powerful option for those wanting to game at 1080p wherever they are. It also has a 15.6-inch display, optimized 2.2mm travel scissor type keys (for that extra feel and precision) and the option of adding on RGB backlight keyboard with 16.8 million colors - because pretty colours make the world a happier place.

No word yet on prices, but expect more information from Gigabyte soon.