Swatch reveals three new watches to celebrate Paris 2024 Olympic Games

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games now just a couple of months away, Swatch has revealed a trio of new watches inspired by three of the event’s newest sports.

Available to buy online and in select stores now, the watches are inspired by the Olympic sports of skateboarding, surfing and volleyball.

The first is called the Blue Heelflip and is priced at £115. This is a 42 mm New Chrono with a rich blue colour palette contrasted by pink markings and gold hands. The dial features three sub-dials for the chronograph movement, which is controlled with a pair of pale blue push buttons installed at the two and four o’clock positions.

Next up is the Green Backside Wave. This 41 mm watch costs £77, celebrates surfing and is based on the Swatch New Gent Biosourced; it has a graduated matte green colour scheme and contrasting pink strap underside.

The simple dial shows only the time, with white hour and minute hands and a bright pink second hand. Swatch says how the slim watch is “sleek enough to fit under a wetsuit but big enough to stand out and catch the eye on the water, on a surfboard, or watching the water sports action.”

As with the other members of this collection, the watch features the Paris 2024 logo at the end of the strap. They also all feature the stylised logo of their sport on the strap loop.

Lastly, the third Olympics-themed Swatch is called the Purple Rollshot. This £67 model is a smaller, 34 mm Swatch Gent Biosourced and celebrates both beach volleyball and regular volleyball. It features a colour scheme that shifts from pale pink to purple, while the purple dial is punctuated by pink hour makers and hands, with a day and date window at the three o’clock position.

All three watches are available to buy now and are available online and in selected stores. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games begin with the opening ceremony on 26 July.