Superb DJI drone deal drops to lowest-ever price in brilliant Amazon sale

Amazon has this thing of coming up with silly names for its sales events, but that's probably the only funny thing about them – the rest is serious savings! Case in point, there are a bunch of excellent drone deals going on right now, including an offer on one of the best beginner drones, the DJI Mini 3.

Shop all drone deals in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale

The DJI Mini 3 marks a significant leap forward in DJI's lightweight drone series, boasting several key improvements over its predecessors. Positioned between the Mini 2 and the top-tier Mini 3 Pro, it features a larger sensor and enhanced capabilities, including 4K video shooting—a notable upgrade from the previous 2.7K resolution.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDJI-Mini-Fly-More-Combo%2Fdp%2FB0BL3R3L45%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £728 , now £559 at Amazon

The DJI Mini 3 impresses with its larger sensor, 4K video capability, and improved flight time making it a compelling option for drone enthusiasts seeking enhanced performance at an affordable price point.

Despite not matching the Mini 3 Pro's advanced features like object avoidance and subject-tracking, the Mini 3 offers significant enhancements in image quality and performance.

Equipped with a 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 2 delivers superior image quality, even though it only captures 12MP images. With an aperture of f/1.7, the Mini 3 ensures excellent low-light performance and minimal noise levels.

Coupled with its extended flight time of up to 38 minutes and intuitive flight modes, the DJI Mini 3 presents an enticing option for beginners and enthusiasts seeking an affordable yet capable drone experience.

