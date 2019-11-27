Stylish-savings on Gucci watches in the Ernest Jones Black Friday sale

If you're looking for a watch to stand out from the crowd - and save yourself £200 at the same time - then look no further, because this pair of Guccis are for you.
That mega saving is thanks to an ongoing sale by the watch seller and jeweller Ernest Jones. All you have to do is enter the code SAVE200 at checkout, and all orders of £1,000 or over will be reduced by a hefty £200.
First up for this pair of Gucci watches is the Gucci Grip, a yellow gold plated unisex watch with an eye-catching design and matching bracelet strap.
Instead of having a traditional circular face with hands to tell the time, the Gucci Grip has a pair of arched cutouts in an otherwise covered yellow gold case front. Through these cutouts, the hours and minutes rotate slowly by.
A third cutout reveals the date in a more traditional way.
The case measures 38mm across and houses a Swiss-made Ronda Quartz movement. It's a statement piece if ever we saw one, and for a limited time its price is cut from £1,400 to £1,200 when you use the code SAVE200 at the Ernest Jones checkout.
Next up, the second watch offered by Gucci is the G-Timeless Moonphase. This timepiece is more traditional than the Grip, opting instead if a circular dial with regular hour, minute and second hands, plus a date complication at six o'clock.
The watch has a 36mm case diameter, its dial is made from black mother of pearl, and the face includes a selection of celestially-inspired diamonds.
As its name suggests, the quartz watch has a moonphase disc which rotates and travel across the dial to resembling the waxing and waning of the moon each month. Finally, the watch features a stainless steel case, alligator leather strap, and water resistance of 50 metres.
You can reduce the price of the Gucci G-Timeless from £1,400 to £1,200 when you use the SAVE200 discount code at the checkout.
Gucci Grip Unisex Yellow Gold Bracelet Watch | Was £1,400 | Now £1,200 | Save £200 at Ernest Jones
This yellow coat plated Gucci is a statement timepiece like no other, with a Swiss quartz movement turning two discs which present the time through cutouts in the watch's yellow gold plated case front.View Deal
Gucci G-Timeless Moonphase Black Leather Strap Watch | Was £1,400 | Now £1,200 | Save £200 at Ernest Jones
Gucci's G-Timeless features a black mother of pearl dial with gold hands, diamonds, a date complication at six o'clock, and a moonphase dial which rotates as the moon moves through the sky each month.View Deal
