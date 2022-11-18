Stunning phone deal sees Honor 70 flagship price plunge to £399

It's Black Friday o'clock, with the Honor 70 flagship Android phone dropping to just £399.99 in the sales

Honor 70 deal
(Image credit: Honor / Future)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Black Friday might be a whole week away, but, let's face it, Black Friday sales are already here! Proof of the matter: Honor just cut its flagship phone, the Honor 70, by a cool £100. That's a stunning deal if you're after one of the best Android phones

Honor has been through the ringer a bit, having previously suffered blacklisting, but now it's segregated from Huawei you can be assured that the Honor 70 brings great flagship goods, Google Play Store fully in tow, but for a cut of the price compared to much of the competition. 

Honor 70: was £499.99 (opens in new tab)

Honor 70: was £499.99, now £399.99 at HiHonor.com (opens in new tab)

With it's 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen, long-lasting battery life and fast-charging, this is one stylish and affordable Android phone that's not to be overlooked. Especially for this Black Friday deal, which brings the price down to make it an extra bargain!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

As we said in our Honor 70 review: "this mid-range phone looks anything but! It's sleek and stylish with a big vibrant screen, delivers solid performance and incredible battery life." Sold yet? For this kind of money it's a real bargain.

The screen, at 6.67-inches, is a familiar size for a flagship, but it's not totally common that you'll find a 120Hz super-fast refresh as you do in this well-priced handset. It's got decent 50-megapixel cameras too, contained in that neat 'circular' rear design area, which is a big sell too - the visual appeal is unique.

So if you are after (or know someone else who is after) a sensibly-priced Android phone with a lot to offer then Honor is delivering the goods this Black Friday. You can buy the 256GB version (so double the storage) for an extra £30 too, if that's preferable. Deals all round!

TOPICS
Phones Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸