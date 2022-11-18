Stunning phone deal sees Honor 70 flagship price plunge to £399

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday might be a whole week away, but, let's face it, Black Friday sales are already here! Proof of the matter: Honor just cut its flagship phone, the Honor 70, by a cool £100. That's a stunning deal if you're after one of the best Android phones.

Honor has been through the ringer a bit, having previously suffered blacklisting, but now it's segregated from Huawei you can be assured that the Honor 70 brings great flagship goods, Google Play Store fully in tow, but for a cut of the price compared to much of the competition.

(opens in new tab) Honor 70: was £499.99 , now £399.99 at HiHonor.com (opens in new tab) With it's 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen, long-lasting battery life and fast-charging, this is one stylish and affordable Android phone that's not to be overlooked. Especially for this Black Friday deal, which brings the price down to make it an extra bargain!

As we said in our Honor 70 review: "this mid-range phone looks anything but! It's sleek and stylish with a big vibrant screen, delivers solid performance and incredible battery life." Sold yet? For this kind of money it's a real bargain.

The screen, at 6.67-inches, is a familiar size for a flagship, but it's not totally common that you'll find a 120Hz super-fast refresh as you do in this well-priced handset. It's got decent 50-megapixel cameras too, contained in that neat 'circular' rear design area, which is a big sell too - the visual appeal is unique.

So if you are after (or know someone else who is after) a sensibly-priced Android phone with a lot to offer then Honor is delivering the goods this Black Friday. You can buy the 256GB version (so double the storage) for an extra £30 too, if that's preferable. Deals all round!